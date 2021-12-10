St. Andrew’s tennis star McKenna Wheatley signs with Xavier (LA)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travis Hunter, the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2022 class, signed with Jackson State University (JSU) on Wednesday, December 15. Hunter, who is a cornerback in Georgia, tweeted about his decision to commit to JSU. “I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to […]

JACKSON, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO