St. Andrew’s tennis star McKenna Wheatley signs with Xavier (LA)
VIDEO ABOVE: A look at McKenna Wheatley’s journey to Xavier University
RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) — St. Andrew’s four-time state tennis champion McKenna Wheatley signed with Xavier (LA) during a special ceremony Thursday. Wheatley is the top ranked female junior tennis player in Mississippi. She was named the 2021 Female Athlete of the Year (Girls Tennis) by the MS High School Sports Awards.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
