St. Andrew’s tennis star McKenna Wheatley signs with Xavier (LA)

By Noah Newman
 6 days ago

VIDEO ABOVE: A look at McKenna Wheatley’s journey to Xavier University

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) — St. Andrew’s four-time state tennis champion McKenna Wheatley signed with Xavier (LA) during a special ceremony Thursday. Wheatley is the top ranked female junior tennis player in Mississippi. She was named the 2021 Female Athlete of the Year (Girls Tennis) by the MS High School Sports Awards.

