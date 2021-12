It was tough to receive the heart-breaking news that was former LA Angels farm and scouting director, Roland Hemond, passing away on Monday. Hemond was named the expansion Angels farm and scouting director for their first season ever in 1961. The Halos took a chance on a young, 31-year-old, who was told he was "too young" for the job when he was at his previous spot in Milwaukee; where he served as an assistant farm director for the Braves. Hemond was clearly the right man for the job, as the Angels organization grew fast, and even won 86 games in just their second season in the league.

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO