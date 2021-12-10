The Cavs are projected to win a crazy amount of games this season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have seen a lot of ups and downs this century, from an NBA championship and numerous Finals appearances to some truly abysmal seasons (some of which were then followed by incredible draft-lottery luck). Over a relatively short period, this franchise has experienced just about everything the league has to offer, good and bad. But the common element across the good times has tended to be just one man: LeBron James. Before James was drafted in 2003, the Cavs were very bad; within a few seasons with him, they were a playoff team — and soon thereafter, a Finals team. After he left in 2010, Cleveland was once again among the NBA’s worst teams; but it immediately returned to the Finals once James came back in 2014. And after James departed again in 2018, the Cavs fell apart once more.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO