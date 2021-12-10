ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Cavs are projected to win a crazy amount of games this season

By Chad Porto
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cavs are apparently a near-lock for the post-season. Call it skepticism or just good old-fashioned pessimism, but I’m hesitant to get on the “Cavs are back” bandwagon. I’m not saying that they’re not, nor am I say saying I hope they’re not. I’m saying that I can’t allow myself to...

factoryofsadness.co

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Love’s strong message to Cavs doubters, rest of NBA after another big win over Heat

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a pleasant surprise in the NBA this season. Cleveland is currently 17-12, good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference, far ahead of where many pundits had them before the season. Cavs forward Kevin Love has heard all of the noise and has a strong message for doubters of Cleveland after their big win over the Miami Heat, the team’s fourth straight.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs Trade Rumor: Cleveland possibly eyeing Caris LeVert for Collin Sexton

Cavs trade rumor suggest Caris LeVert for Collin Sexton. I’ll take “Things I didn’t expect to see on Monday” for $100, please. The Cavs are apparently making a run, or at the very least, are interested in the idea of adding Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers. It’s a trade possibility that could involve Collin Sexton, at least according to Sam Amico.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#Cavaliers#All Star Game#Eastern Conference#Basketball Reference#Suns
iheart.com

Cavs extinguish Heat for fourth straight win

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Miami Heat on Monday, 105-94, for the team’s fourth straight win, and eighth in the last ten games. Four Cavs starters scored double-digits, including Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Isaac Okoro, who each had at least 16 points, while Kevin Love added 23 points the bench. However, Lauri Markkanen had arguably the largest impact on the game with a +21 plus/minus.
NBA
KTVZ

Turnaround: Cavs winning games, respect with shocking start

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers’ plan, crafted last summer by the team’s front office and coaching staff, called for growth this season. Not this. Not this soon, anyway. A 22-win, tough-to-watch team last season and forecast by the experts and Las Vegas oddsmakers to be only slightly better than that, the Cavs are 17-12 and currently holding the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference. It’s been a stunning turnaround for a young team. Rookie forward Evan Mobley has been a major reason for the Cavs’ rise. The No. 3 overall draft pick has been better than advertised and is the frontrunner for rookie of the year honors.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cavs’ Ricky Rubio-Kevin Love two-man game is providing jolt

The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten all they could’ve asked for from Ricky Rubio, who has been such a valuable trade acquisition from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The shot has come down to earth for him, as he’s connected on only 34.2 percent of his shots in the past eight games. Rubio has still gotten some timely pull-up attempts to go down in recent games though, and has still knocked in some big threes.
NBA
FiveThirtyEight

The Cavs Are Finally Winning Without LeBron

The Cleveland Cavaliers have seen a lot of ups and downs this century, from an NBA championship and numerous Finals appearances to some truly abysmal seasons (some of which were then followed by incredible draft-lottery luck). Over a relatively short period, this franchise has experienced just about everything the league has to offer, good and bad. But the common element across the good times has tended to be just one man: LeBron James. Before James was drafted in 2003, the Cavs were very bad; within a few seasons with him, they were a playoff team — and soon thereafter, a Finals team. After he left in 2010, Cleveland was once again among the NBA’s worst teams; but it immediately returned to the Finals once James came back in 2014. And after James departed again in 2018, the Cavs fell apart once more.
NBA
iheart.com

Cavs blast Rockets for fifth consecutive win

The Cleveland Cavaliers led by as many as 45 points in Wednesday’s 124-89 blowout win against the Houston Rockets. The Cavs shot efficiently at 56.3% from the field, and 45.0% from three. Despite missing rookie Evan Mobley with a hip injury, defensively the Cavs had more rebounds and blocks than the Rockets. Darius Garland scored a game-high 21 points, Ricky Rubio led all players 12 assists, and Dean Wade recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
NBA
FanSided

1 stud and 1 dud for Cavs in their win over the Heat on Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers are rolling. Following their 105-94 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night, the Wine and Gold are 17-12; good for fourth in the Eastern Conference after notching their fourth double-digit victory in a row. Per Basketball Reference, the Cavaliers sport the NBA’s fourth-best SRS and number one (!) in the Eastern Conference. An acronym for Simple Rating System, this metric takes a team’s overall point differential and adjusts for opponent point differential. Contextual grist given the schedule the Cavaliers have faced relative to the league so far.
NBA
Yardbarker

Warriors' Steph Curry says he regrets comments about breaking Ray Allen's record

Apparently, even the best players in the NBA get jittery about setting big league records. Such is the case for Steph Curry, who has admitted that comments about breaking Ray Allen's three-point record over the Warriors' last homestand added to his own "anxiousness" -- particularly when he talked about potentially hitting 16 threes in one game after last Monday's win over the Orlando Magic.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons to New York

We are now heading towards the year 2022 and Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. All offseason long, the main trade discussions were centered around Simmons and the Sixers, yet here we are 26-28 games into the 2021-22 NBA season still talking about this nonsense!. The...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

202K+
Followers
391K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy