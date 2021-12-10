ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools not required to protect LGBTQ students

By WRAL
 6 days ago

Idaho Statesman

Parents sue school district for allowing their child to use male pronouns, WI lawsuit says

Parents are suing a Wisconsin school district they say allowed their 12-year-old child to use a male name and pronouns without their consent. The lawsuit against Kettle Moraine School District in Wales, Wisconsin, dated Nov. 17, said it seeks to “vindicate” the constitutional rights of the parents, and lists two sets of parents as plaintiffs.
TheDailyBeast

Charter School Principal Fired After 2 Months for Hiring Black Staff, Enforcing Masks: Suit

The former principal of a charter school in North Carolina is accusing the school of firing him after just two months because he hired staff who weren’t white and enforced a COVID mask mandate. Brian Bauer alleges in a lawsuit filed in federal court that he got the axe “for his hiring of racially diverse staff and/or his insistence on enforcement of the school’s Reopening Plan.” Cardinal Charter Academy hired Bauer in July and fired him in October. In that time, he filled eight of 20 outstanding vacancies with Black employees, after which a school board member “explicitly stated her disapproval,” according to the suit. He also alleges that he needed to discipline staff for not complying with the school’s mask mandate, which required all students and staff to cover their faces, regardless of vaccination status, a policy that elicited parent complaints. The charter school’s parent company Charter Schools USA declined to comment on ongoing litigation.
redlakenationnews.com

Native American Kindergarten Student Punished for Having Long Hair

On November 11, 2021, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas filed a complaint to the United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights on behalf of Paola Torres and Daniel Rodriguez. They're the parents of J.R., a 5-year-old kindergarten student who has been penalized with in-school suspension, isolated from his peers, for having long hair while attending Martinez Elementary School.
The Independent

Missouri students sue school district for punishing them over petition to bring back slavery

Four students who were disciplined for a "petition" they allegedly posted online seeking to bring slavery back are suing their Kansas City school district for what they believe are civil rights violations. The strange situation began when a pair of students - one biracial, and one Black - began bantering on social media. The petition was reportedly posted as part of their back and forth, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Friday. According to The Associated Press, the petition picked up traction online when other students began reacting to the post. National media coverage followed. In response to...
The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
Atlanta Daily World

Students Sue School After Being Punished For Starting Pro-Slavery Petition

A group of high school freshman are suing their school district after being punished for starting a petition that aims to bring back slavery. The lawsuit ties back to an incident in late September at Park Hill South High School in Missouri. The Associated Press reports that a small group of students posted a petition calling for the return of slavery during a school-related activity. Park Hill School District Superintendent Jeanette Cowherd did not reveal the names of the students that were involved, but she did issue a letter reaffirming the school district’s commitment to rid clasrooms of discrimination and harassment.
NBC News

Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
CBS New York

Incoming Schools Chancellor David Banks On Why So Many Black, Brown Students Aren’t Reaching Proficiency: ‘They’re Teaching Wrong’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new schools chancellor selected by Mayor-elect Eric Adams starts out with the belief that the New York City education system is essentially flawed and needs to be fixed from the bottom up. And when he says from the bottom up, he means it. CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer sat down with David Banks, the new school czar, for an extended one-on-one interview. When Adams introduced Banks as the new schools chancellor, he said he thought long and hard about the person he was going to trust with what he called “my babies.” It’s a responsibility the new schools chancellor...
Fox5 KVVU

Age for students to start kindergarten in Nevada changes in next school year

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District on Thursday reminded that the age to start kindergarten will change starting with the next school year. According to a tweet from CCSD, as a result of legislation that was passed this year by the Nevada Legislature, the minimum age for children to start kindergarten will be updated beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
Washington Examiner

Math isn't racist. Our garbage public school system is

As wokeness has seeped into new subjects of the public school curriculum, not even math is spared. With states such as California now trying to eliminate tracking students based on merit in the name of minimizing racial inequity , USA Today has finally asked the quiet part out loud: Is math racist?
