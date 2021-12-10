ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Waukesha Christmas parade victim receives surprise from J.J. Watt

By Lance Allan
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qKYbY_0dItTKIK00

Tyler Pudleiner is at home recovering from the effects of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. Since then, the Waukesha South band member had the thrill of a lifetime and a lift from the pride of Pewaukee's J.J. Watt.

Pudleiner recalled some of the tragic at the Waukesha Christmas parade. But while recovering, he got the surprise of a lifetime from J.J. Watt.

"For something bad to happen like that. We as a community, in general in Waukesha, we've all come together," Pudleiner says. "Waking up in the hospital on Thanksgiving morning and I pretty much gave my mother a heart attack in the room, you know waking up and being in shock. Opening up a video message from the legend himself, J.J." Pudleiner says.

"Tyler, what's going on. This is J.J. Watt," Watt said in the video.

"With how popular and arguably the best defensive player in the NFL. When he reaches out to you? That's pretty amazing and special," Pudleiner said.

"I understand you're a fan of mine. I don't know if that makes you a Cardinals fan or not. But I'm going to make sure that you get some Cardinals gear to try and lift your spirits," Watt said in the video. "And again, I just, I hope that you're well. I'm so sorry what happened. And I'm wishing you absolutely all the best and sending you all my strength. Have a great day my friend."

"It's been overwhelming," Pudleiner's mom Katti says. "When he yelled at me on Thanksgiving morning that he got a message from J.J., I'm like what? What are you talking about? And then he showed it to me. It's just unbelievable the support that has come from the local community, and even Arizona now."

"Todd Behling, the announcer of Slinger Speedway. He's already reached out and wants to do a big interview on the front stretch opening day and you know, all this and that," Pudleiner says.

Pudleiner isn't ruling out a Packers and Cardinals game in the playoffs.

"With how the standings are right now? The seeding? I'm on the fence," Pudleiner says with a laugh.

Beyond that? He also got a video chat from Richard and Kyle Petty, plus Matt Kenseth, and his local racing family, Todd and Elizabeth Thelen.

"It's been overwhelming," Pudleiner says. "I'm grateful for it., but it's very overwhelming. The people at Slinger Speedway are great."

It's a long road. He just had his staples out Thursday, but he is a positive kid with a thumbs up and a smile.

Pudleiner is resting but his next goal is to attend the Waukesha South band concert and see his friends next week.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Surprising Panthers News

It’s pretty rare – OK, extremely rare – to see an NFL team play multiple quarterbacks. It can happen at the college level, on occasion, but at the professional level, you almost never see it. You’ll apparently be seeing it with the Panthers, though. On Sunday,...
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not played particularly well. In his last four games, Prescott has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions and just has not looked as sharp throwing the football as he did earlier in the season. It’s unclear if this is merely a slump, a...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Ex-Urban Meyer Assistant Coach Has Telling Admission

Over the past few days Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been the subject of a massive controversy where he allegedly called his coaching staff “losers”. One former assistant of Meyer’s had a noteworthy admission on that front. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Kenseth
Person
Kyle Petty
The Spun

Look: Text From Packers Quarterback’s Wife Going Viral

Kurt Benkert’s wife passed the vibe check. On Tuesday, the Packers backup quarterback shared a funny text from his wife after Sunday’s 45-30 win. For the first time in four NFL seasons, Benkert dressed for the game and saw his first NFL action. The 26-year-old played two snaps, kneeling both times to seal the Packers’ win. After his career-high in playing time, Benkert got a notification from his wife.
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Met With Jaguars Owner On Sunday

Urban Meyer isn’t the first first-time NFL head coach to struggle in his inaugural season with a team and he won’t be the last. But amid a tumultuous 2-11 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are increasing signs that he could be in having a very short run.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Packers#American Football#Cardinals
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday’s Win

Regular season wins don’t get much more exciting than the one the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had on Sunday evening. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday night. Tom Brady threw a 50-plus yard game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime, securing the big win over Buffalo for his team.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Reveals What He’s Heard About Urban Meyer

Things might get worse before they get better in Jacksonville. Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi is reporting that Tom Pelissero’s report on Saturday is the tip of the iceberg for the Jaguars and all of their problems. Lombardi is also reporting that a lot of the anger is...
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Raiders Quit Against the Chiefs “And it Came From the Coaching Staff”

The Raiders’ might not be mathematically eliminated from the postseason, but Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs felt like the end of the Raiders’ playoff chances. It was as embarrassing of a loss as the Raiders have endured in years and Sports Illustrated’s Hondo Carpenter believes the coaching staff quit on the team this week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bills Announce Injury Diagnosis For Josh Allen

Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones, girlfriend Sophie Scott enjoyed ‘much-needed’ Patriots bye week

Mac Jones used the Patriots’ bye week for some R&R with his biggest supporter, girlfriend Sophie Scott. Over the weekend, Scott posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, revealing they enjoyed a “staycation.”. “Much needed relaxing weekend,” Scott shared in a separate Instagram Story, also detailing how...
NFL
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy