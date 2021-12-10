ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Santa Barbara Co. Main Jail

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQKYM_0dItTIWs00

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak in the Main Jail.

Sheriff's officials say a COVID-19-positive inmate was identified in the Male Basement Dormitory on Wednesday, Dec. 8. This area of the jail is described as a dormitory-type housing area with bunks where 51 inmates were being housed.

Officials say the positive inmate was re-housed and inmates who were exposed to him are currently being tracked and tested. Since then, four additional COVID-19-positive inmates have been identified from that housing area.

Sheriff's officials say that prior to testing positive, the first inmate had recently made an in-person court appearance where he had contact with inmates from other parts of the jail.

The sheriff's office is working to test more of the jail inmates and is reportedly coordinating with the Santa Barbara Court and the Public Defender's Office to adjust court appearances to minimize the spread of the virus through the movement of inmates.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
Santa Barbara County, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Health
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Santa Barbara Co#Covid 19 Positive#Sheriff#The Santa Barbara Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSBY News

KSBY News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy