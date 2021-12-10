ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron might spread faster than original COVID strain

By Andrew Christiansen
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxFFl_0dItTCEW00

We have gone through the Greek Alphabet when it comes to COVID-19 variants, now coming to the omicron variant.

Some got vaccinated at La Palmera Mall on Thursday to try and go back to normal, though a “new normal” might be the way to put it.

“I got vaccinated today because I’m tired of these masks already and I just want everything to get back to normal,” Viviana Ita said.

Now with the first confirmed case of the omicron COVID-19 variant found in Houston, Texas, people are gearing up for the holiday season by going to the mall and not just getting gifts, but getting vaccinated.

“I just wanted to protect those around me,” Madison Longoria said.

However, the CDC posted on their website that even fully vaccinated people can likely get the omicron variant. The CDC said the omicron variant is also likely to spread easier than the original COVID variant.

Corpus Christi Nueces County public health director Annette Rodriguez said the county is about 52% fully vaccinated, with the 65 and older population being vaccinated at around 80%. Rodriguez said even vaccinated people in other parts of the U.S. are at risk.

“People that are getting the omicron are getting it and they’ve been vaccinated which there is some vaccine escape of immunity,” she said.

Rodriguez said the county is working on getting vaccines that will protect against the omicron variant.

“Transmissibility does not mean severity,” she said when asked whether faster transmissibility means someone will get more sick.

The CDC said they are not sure if the omicron variant spreads faster than the delta variant.

“There haven’t been any other variants with this many mutations, nothing even close to this many mutations as omicron,” Chris Bird, an associate professor of evolution and computation biology at TAMUCC said.

However, when asked whether the vaccine will help against the different variants like omicron, Bird said,

“MRNA vaccines, the ones made by Modern and Phizer, they are easily updatable and Modern has already reported that they will make a new formulation that will address the Omicron variant directly.”

Bird said even with the vaccines this year rather than last year when it wasn’t available to the general public, he still expects COVID cases to rise in the Winter like they did last year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

1,000 omicron cases may already be in UK as ‘variant spreads faster than Delta,’ expert warns

There may already be over 1,000 omicron Covid cases in the UK, a leading scientist has suggested.Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious diseases expert at the University of East Anglia, said there were concerns the omicron variant of coronavirus was “spreading rather more quickly than the delta variant".“How it’s likely to spread in the UK still uncertain, but I think the early signs are that it will probably spread quite quickly and probably start outcompeting delta and become the dominant variant probably within the next weeks or a month or so at least,” Prof Hunter told BBC Breakfast on Monday morning.His...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Virginia Mercury

CDC: More than two dozen states report Omicron strain of COVID-19, but Delta remains biggest threat

WASHINGTON — Twenty-five states, including Virginia, have identified cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, federal public health officials said Friday as they released new data on the first 43 U.S. cases. Of those initial, confirmed cases, more than half were among people between the ages of 18 and 39, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director […] The post CDC: More than two dozen states report Omicron strain of COVID-19, but Delta remains biggest threat appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Covid#Greek#Tamucc
CBS News

Delta variant dominates new infections as Omicron strain spreads across U.S.

Health officials are reporting more than 100,00 COVID-19 cases per day for the first time since early October. According to the CDC, the Delta variant is still the main source of infections in the country despite growing concerns over the Omicron strain. CBS news correspondent Nikki Battiste reports on new measures to curb the spread of the virus. Then, Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Michigan Medical School, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her analysis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

This Makes You 15X More Likely to Die of COVID, Says New Study

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, many factors remain uncertain. Are we closer to the end of the pandemic than the beginning? What will be the ultimate impact of the newly discovered Omicron variant? What should we do about holiday gatherings? Definitive answers are in high demand but relatively short supply. Unless it comes to this COVID statistic. A brand-new study found that a certain group of people are 15 times more likely to die of COVID; it was preceded by a study that found the risk was even higher. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
BOCA RATON, FL
Popculture

Multiple Deodorant Products Recalled Due to Frightening Reason

Recalls have been issued for some Old Spice and Secret deodorant products due to the possible presence of benzene contamination. Benzene is a carcinogen that is often the cause of recalls in the antiperspirant industry. The companies' parent company, Proctor & Gamble, announced this new recall on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
HEALTH
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy