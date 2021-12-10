Mother claims daughter was called racial slur at school

Mother-daughter duo Tianne and Heaven King hail from the Big Apple and rose to social media fame due to a viral video nearly a decade ago. Now, Tianne says she is speaking out after her daughter was called a racial slur at her California school.

Tianne King says the incident was handled incorrectly. She says her 11-year-old daughter Heaven told her she had been called the N-word during pickup.

Tianne King says she rushed to speak to school administration and says the principal told her, “I don't have to contact you when I speak to your child when I pull your child out. I don't have to speak, contact you.”

She says there was no phone call or email, but rather a conference during a school day with Heaven and those involved in the incident, which she says she should have been notified about and present.

“I think that is necessary for every parent to know what the protocol is in the school district. For you, you to know what is going on because this is not the first scenario,” said Tianne King.

News 12 reached out to the Glendale Unified School District, and they responded with a statement saying in part, “We are aware of the situation and working to quickly resolve the issue.”

King says she will rise from this experience and wants to give back to her community.