Edward Gorey Sterling Silver Dancing Cat Earrings

nybooks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen dangling from your ears, these frolicking cats will be dancing every time you move your head. The design is adapted from one of Edward Gorey’s illustrations for a 1982 edition of T. S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. Passionate cat lover, author...

shop.nybooks.com

nybooks.com

Edward Gorey Raining Cats and Dogs Umbrella

Edward Gorey's whimsical drawings of cats and dogs have been painstakingly digitally rebuilt on this sturdy (yes, very very sturdy) auto-open umbrella. It measures just 12" when closed and an impressive 21" when open. Let it rain!. Edward Gorey’s talent extended to theatrical arts as well as illustration and writing....
nybooks.com

Edward Gorey Tinsel Dance Holiday Cards

"Ettie Lou Stooper does a tinsel dance at a tree-trimming party in Gumsville, Nebraska, Christmas Eve, 1923" is the caption on this very Gorey holiday card. The card was originally published in 1981 in a limited edition of 450 copies "to be used as a holiday greeting by the artist and publisher. None are for sale." Lucky for us, the Gorey Estate has reissued this card. It’s up to you to bring back the tinsel dance.
nybooks.com

Sentence Diagrams of Great Literary Openers

“I really do not know that anything has ever been more exciting than diagramming sentences.” —Gertrude Stein. Whether you wholeheartedly agree with Stein, or are simply nostalgic for the classrooms of a bygone era, these witty and beautifully designed postcards will speak to you. Each postcard features an opening line from beloved works of adult and children’s fiction–diagrammed according to the old-school Reed-Kellogg system.
nybooks.com

The World of Sherlock Holmes: 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Don your deer-stalker, grab your pipe, and immerse yourself in the world of Sherlock Holmes in this detailed jigsaw puzzle depicting the London of his day. As you build piece by piece, spot infamous villains, crime-solving clues, memorable characters (including the hound at Baskerville Hall to Moriarity and Dr. Watson), historical figures from the era (Arthur Conan Doyle himself, Queen Victoria, and J. M. Barrie, among others), and of course 221B Baker Street.
Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Breaks Silence on HBO's Reunion Special

Harry Potter brought its first movie to life 20 years ago to the day, and the franchise is still iconic even after all this time. The Chosen One continues to rope in new fans by the day, and his friends Ron and Hermione have their own following. Despite recent controversy about the story's author, the Harry Potter fandom is thriving, and Emma Watson is breaking her silence on the movies' anniversary and upcoming reunion.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

20 of our favorite new books from 2021, a year with no shortage of options

Whether last year's shutdowns encouraged authors to write more or not, it's clear that publishers were able to provide a year's worth of wonderful titles. Sales of books in 2021 were even higher than the year before, when readers and writers alike spent much time isolated during the coronavirus pandemic. The NPD BookScan showed that as of Nov. 13, year-to-date sales were 11% higher than the year before and up 20% over 2019.
Variety

‘Lord of the Rings’ at 20: Why Peter Jackson’s Trilogy Was One of Hollywood’s Riskiest Projects Ever

After success with several small-scale films, Peter Jackson in 1992 told Variety he was looking for a project “that will really push me.” He found something that surpassed everyone’s expectations. This month marks the 20th anniversary of Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings,” which kicked off the 2001-2003 film trilogy based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien. In 2000, Jackson told Variety “LOTR” was “the Holy Grail of filmmaking, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” In retrospect, handing this massive project to Jackson seems like a no-brainer: great material for a great filmmaker. But in fact, there were so many unknown...
newschain

5 new books to read this week

December delights include new cosy crime books and guides on how to improve your mornings…. 1. A Will To Kill by RV Raman is published in paperback by Pushkin Vertigo, priced £8.99 (ebook £5.83). Available now. Fans of the film Knives Out and Agatha Christie novels will love...
Variety

‘Being the Ricardos’ Composer Daniel Pemberton on Crafting an Orchestral Score With Nostalgia and Wonder

Daniel Pemberton’s score for Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” is unlike anything he’s written to date — a surprising choice for this think-outside-the-box composer, but one that would fit comfortably in the 1950s milieu of the film itself. “I felt it needed a kind of classic score that echoed the golden age of Hollywood,” Pemberton says from his London studio. “A lot of the story is, in some ways, this dream of a perfect world, which Lucy’s searching for… the perfect home, a husband who is there.” He continues: “There is an element of nostalgia, not just looking back at these classic...
Rolling Stone

Rare, Early David Bowie Demo Heads to Auction

British auctioneer Wessex Auction Rooms is anticipating bids as high as £12,000 for the upcoming sale of a vinyl record featuring a rare recording of David Bowie from 1965 — back when he fronted the band Davy Jones and the Lower Third — in an auction on Thursday. (per Variety) Written by John Dee and Jack Tarr and helmed by producer Shel Talmy, a Sixties hitmaker, the 56-year-old recording “I Want You Love” is an early Bowie demo, eventually recorded and released by the Pretty Things on their 1965 sophomore album Get the Picture. Keeping with the pre-NFT times, the buyer...
nybooks.com

Original 1951 Notebook

The Original 1951 is a reissue of the original notebook made in that year by its renowned French manufacturer. Legend has it that this is the model notebook used by Julia Child to record her recipes when she was a student at Le Cordon Bleu. (The notebook made a cameo appearance in Nora Ephron’s 2009 movie, “Julie & Julia.”)
Slate

The Best Books of 2021

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. One...
nybooks.com

Canterbury Cathedral Silk Chiffon Scarf

The flower motifs on this beautiful scarf are taken from 14th-century medieval French Lady's Book of Hours, housed in the Canterbury Cathedral Library. The central area of the scarf is a deep vibrant blue, and is strewn with dark purple violets, green leaves and buds, and light pink flowers, possibly dianthus; on each end is a wide border of the same blossoms on a lighter blue background.
nybooks.com

World's Greatest Bookstores: 100 Postcards

Open the keepsake box to find 100 postcards that celebrate the pillar of every community–the independent bookstore. The 50 illustrations are based on Bob Eckstein’s illustrations in his New York Times bestseller Footnotes from the World’s Greatest Bookstores. Celebrating beloved bookshops and the people who work in them, the front of each of these postcards features the shop’s facade, and, on the back, its name, dates of operation, and, of course, room for writing. The 50 bookstores include landmark bookshops in major cities as well as many surprises (Traveler Food and Books, Union CT; Fireside Books, Palmer AK; Moravian Book Shop, Bethlehem PA; Literati Bookshop, Goa, India; Martinus, Martin, Slovakia; Ocracoke NC; and many many more. Make your next trip to Taos, New Orleans, Vancouver Island, Buenos Aires, or anywhere in the world a literary pilgrimage with the help of this bookshop “Bucket List”. At the top of ours are The Libreria Acqua Alta in Venice where because of constant flooding the owner has packed the inventory into bathtubs and boats; and Aberfeldy, Scotland's The Watermill Bookshop, housed in a refurbished 19th-century mill, with a design-led homewares shop housed in a neighboring barn.
nybooks.com

Classic Kaweco Sport Fountain Pen

We first read about this superb writing instrument in the New York Times, in an interview with playwright Jon Robin Baitz, who said of the pen, “I thought it was a perfect little thing….I love its precision, its modesty, its clarity and its minimal fuss. This is the cheaper, more practical version of a Mercedes.”
Variety

‘Please Baby Please,’ Starring Andrea Riseborough, Harry Melling, Karl Glusman, Reveals First-Look Image (EXCLUSIVE)

A first-look image has debuted of Andrea Riseborough, whose credits include “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” and Karl Glusman, who starred in Gaspar Noé’s Cannes entry “Love,” in Amanda Kramer’s “Please Baby Please.” In the challenging image, Glusman is seen branding Riseborough with an iron. The film also stars Harry Melling, who appeared as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise and in “The Queen’s Gambit,” and Demi Moore. It has its world premiere at next month’s Rotterdam Film Festival. CAA Media Finance is handling sales. The movie follows bohemian couple Suze and Arthur who, after witnessing a murder in...
nybooks.com

Collective Noun Animals Tea Towel #2

This is the third in what is now a series of the unique and imaginative collective noun tea towels. This newest one features a hum of bumblebees, a paddling of ducks, a piddle of puppies, a pounce of cats, a drift of sheep, and more: 15 wonderfully evocative collective nouns accompanied by illustrations by British artist Jan Morley.
nybooks.com

Renaissance Manuscript Silk Chiffon Scarf

The flower motifs on this beautiful scarf are taken from an exquisite Renaissance manuscript. The blossoms cover the central area of the scarf; on each end is a wide border of flowers, buds, leaves, and berries, in saturated shades of blue, pink, and green. In Europe during the Renaissance, the...
