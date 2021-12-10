ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fmr. Sen. Bob Dole lies in state in Capitol Rotunda

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Sen. Bob Dole is lying in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, as the president and others gather to pay tribute to an “American giant” who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and...

Editorial: Rubio has a lot of explaining to do. When he shows up, that is

As former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, it was remembered how he had surmounted partisanship to help save Social Security, renew the Voting Rights Act, provide school meals to children, create the federal holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and pass the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Kinzinger Claps Back at Taylor Greene After She Says ‘Quitting and Defeat in ‘22 is Not Enough’ of a Punishment for Him and Cheney

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who has been pulling no punches lately, clapped back at his fellow House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday after she called for him and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be ousted from the Republican House Conference. Kinzinger replied to Greene, jesting, “Huh? Batshittery...
Why a specific text a GOP member sent to Meadows stands out

As part of the contempt process against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has released a series of texts the Republican received after Election Day 2020. The point, of course, is to demonstrate Meadows' importance to the overall process. To that...
