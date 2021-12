Novak Djokovic is currently the biggest name in tennis. He has been the most consistent player in recent years and is buidling his case to be termed as the Greatest of all time. Djokovic has fans all around the world and has been the pioneer in globalizing the sport. The Serb was last seen in action at the Davis Cup where he took Serbia into the semifinals before they lost to Croatia.

TENNIS ・ 20 HOURS AGO