ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Fire sparked by multi-outlet plug, destroys home in Victoria county

By Valerie Perez
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iUCz_0dItQPdm00

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 12:32 p.m. the Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office received the call about a fire located on the 300 block of Indiana street. Consequently many local fire departments and law enforcement responded and put out the fire. Following this effort, fire marshal’s discovered the fire erupted in a one bedroom, single family home. Victoria county fire marshal Richard Castillo investigated the cause and discovered the fire started at the center of the home. Due to a multi-plug outlet left turned on and unsupervised. Officials also determined only one person resided in the home, but he was not present when the fire began. Resulting with no injuries or need for hospitalization. As a result, they referred the resident to a local American Red Cross chapter.

Castillo says fire safety is important in every household

The house experienced some smoke and heat damage, ending up completely destroyed. Fire Marshal Castillo advises the public to read their product’s instructions when using a multi-outlet plug in anywhere in their homes. In addition, to dispose of it properly when it is no longer in use.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Home fire caused by cigarette ashtray, officials say

VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Dec. 14, just after midnight the Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office worked a fire located in the 3500 block of Brayer road. Firefighters put down the blaze in just one hour. Officials reported the family was inside the home at the time the fire began, but everyone got out safely. Lieutenant Marshall Frazier investigated the cause, finding out it was a tin can used to put out cigarettes. The family’s pet was missing for a time, but three hours later the dog appeared without any injuries. Lt. Frazier said firefighters had to enter the home from the outside put out the fire.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Victoria County, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Crime Stoppers seeking information on fugitive Bedford

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria crime stoppers continues seeking information regarding the location of Thomas Dwayne Bedford. Fugitive Bedford has an outstanding warrant for violating his probation. Originally he was charged with assault family violence due to impeding breathing or circulation. He’s 37 years old, height is 5’8″ and 225 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Christmas decorations in the Crossroads

VICTORIA, Texas – Here are some photos from households in the Crossroads and their Christmas decorations. The D’laci Albrecht family in Victoria decorated their tree with pink ribbon. Wow, look how cute with all the pink decorations. Jennifer Sonsona has a unique tree with a teddy bear and her big Christmas tree photo includes a ginger bread man decoration on the side! So festive! Wayne and Cathy Self from Port Lavaca sent a photo of their front yard dog decorations. They’re calling it a winter wonderland! The Rodriguez family tree has a Santa doll next to it. Finally, Teresa Echols’ tree in Victoria, who’s family is wishing everyone a merry Christmas!
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire#Us Marshal#Fire Marshal#Multi#Accident#American Red Cross#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Instagram#Vuit
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Officials arrest fugitive from DeWitt county in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Officials arrested a DeWitt county fugitive in Austin, Texas. While on the look out, the Austin police department violent crimes task force identified, located, and arrested the suspect who was responsible for multiple robberies. Evan Miller is currently held at Travis County Sheriff’s Office Jail for an unrelated felony warrant from DeWitt county. Consequently Miller was charged...
AUSTIN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

MISSING: Victoria Crime Stoppers needs help locating missing teen

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are performing a large-scale investigation on the disappearance of Benjamin “Tank” Loera. Family members last saw him on Oct. 26, 2021, and reported him missing the following day. Benjamin, 16, is 6’2″ and weighs 300 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Twin Pines nursing home celebrates an elderly woman’s 107 birthday

Local woman celebrates her 107 birthday. VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Dec. 8, a previous VRRC elderly resident named Maria San Miguel at the Twin Pines nursing home is having a birthday party to celebrate this lifelong accomplishment. Carla Buckner, business and marketing employee at the nursing home said prior to the birthday party plans she constantly told San Miguel...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Twin Pines staff, hospice care, and San Miguel family celebrate grandmother’s 107 birthday

VICTORIA, Texas – Maria San Miguel is an elderly resident at the Twin Pines nursing home, who’s celebrating her 107 birthday. For today’s joyous occasion, she’s joined in celebration with her granddaughter and grandson Ruben San Miguel. During the birthday party, both grandchildren were happy to join in company with her, celebrating in person. Local woman turns 107 “Yes, it’s...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Marines Toys for Tots and Blue Santa continues tradition

VICTORIA, Texas – As the holiday season gets closer, the local Toys for Tots team and their helpers are going strong for this year’s Toys for Tots campaign. Since 1947, Marines have made Christmas wishes come true during the holiday season. The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver a message of hope to less fortunate children by providing a new toy at Christmas. Through that process, the goal is to inspire them to become responsible, productive and patriotic citizens.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

18th annual Tree of Angels ceremony pays tribute to those lost to violent crimes

CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – The Tree of Angels ceremony is an annual event in which friends and families who have lost loved ones due to violent crimes come together to remember those that they’ve lost. This year’s Tree of Angels ceremony will be Saturday, December 11 at 5:00 pm at the Calhoun County Fairground Pavilion. The holidays can be a...
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
930
Followers
365
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy