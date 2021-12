SCY (25 yards) On the final day of the NCAP Invite in College Park, MD, Long Island Aquatic Club 16-year-old Tess Howley continued to drop time. After swimming a best time in the 100 fly on Friday, and a huge personal best in the 200 fly on Saturday, Howley kicked off the Sunday finals session with a new best of 1:54.66 to win the women’s 200 back. She entered the meet with a best time of 1:56.30, marking an improvement of 1.64 seconds. She took the race out fast, splitting 55.53 on the opening 100, before coming home in 59.13.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO