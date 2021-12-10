76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Checks back in

Facing a Miami Heat team without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Philadelphia 76ers looked in line for their 16th win of the season. But Sixers games rarely unfold as anticipated and that was the case Wednesday evening. Miami ran an active zone much of the night, limited Joel Embiid’s post touches and drilled 18 threes to snag a 101-96 win, despite a late comeback from Philadelphia. The Sixers played quite poorly, headlined by perplexing decisions from the coaching staff. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.
On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast, Paul Hudrick is back to discuss the Sixers laying an egg against a shorthanded Heat team at the Wells Fargo Center Wednesday night. Tyrese Maxey was outstanding, but Doc Rivers’ postgame comments were a little troubling. Tobias Harris had...
It took a little longer than he would have liked, but Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry finally broke Ray Allen’s record for the most made three-point attempts in NBA history. After a few poor shooting nights in a row, Curry got the record out of the way early...
On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry surpassed former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers. Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to social media to congratulate Curry, but it appears Wade may have been celebrating a little too hard. Before Curry established...
During the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Magic youngster Wendell Carter Jr. had his glasses broken after they were hit by the ball. Part of the glasses wound up right in front of Lakers superstar LeBron James, who took the opportunity to try it on.
I believe that the Golden State Warriors should make a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner. The Warriors have the best record in the NBA, and Steph Curry is 33-years-old, so they should go all in.
One of the landmark moments of the NBA will forever be the vetoed trade that would have sent Chris Paul to the Lakers. It was a deal that would have paired two of the greatest players not just of their era but in league history in Paul and Kobe Bryant.
Despite seeing it on a regular basis, it is hard to comprehend the extent of LeBron James' longevity. The 4-time NBA champion has been in the league for almost 20 years now and has played at the highest level possible in each of those years. James has been a perennial MVP contender and been a superstar throughout this time.
The New York Knicks have hit a rough patch. After starting the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1, they are now 12-15 as they have struggled to play with any consistency on either end of the court. Right now, the Knicks are a team without an identity. The defense, which was their...
People may always identify Bronny James as LeBron’s son, but the high school junior is a legitimately good hooper in his own right. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound James is a four-star recruit and the No. 38 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He participated in the 2021 Hoophall West this past weekend with his loaded Sierra Canyon High School squad.
Last season, Julius Randle was the No. 1 reason the Knicks were able to nab the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and make their first playoff appearance since 2012-13. And this season, as unfair as it is to blame the Knicks’ woes on any one player, he is the No. 1 reason the Knicks are in a tailspin.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls have ten players in the league's health and safety protocols. Therefore, I think that they should give LiAngelo Ball a shot. His brother Lonzo is the team's starting point guard.
Drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft to be the future of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons’ time with the Sixers is coming to an end this season. Offensively, he has been a liability for them and while he is a great defender, Simmons himself does not appear to want to be in Philadelphia anymore after requesting a trade in the offseason and refusing to show up to team activities.
Tuesday night, or in the coming days, Stephen Curry will drain yet another 3-point shot in a career defined by them. This one -- No. 2,974 -- will make him statistically what he already is in fact: The greatest shooter in the game's history. There will be stories, highlights, praise,...
