ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Checks back in

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Maxey (head) has checked back into Thursday's game against the Jazz, Justin Grasso...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
libertyballers.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Tyrese Maxey’s second-half surge not enough, Philadelphia falls flat against depleted Heat

Facing a Miami Heat team without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Philadelphia 76ers looked in line for their 16th win of the season. But Sixers games rarely unfold as anticipated and that was the case Wednesday evening. Miami ran an active zone much of the night, limited Joel Embiid’s post touches and drilled 18 threes to snag a 101-96 win, despite a late comeback from Philadelphia. The Sixers played quite poorly, headlined by perplexing decisions from the coaching staff. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.
NBA
libertyballers.com

Podcast: How can Maxey shine while playing with Embiid?

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast, Paul Hudrick is back to discuss the Sixers laying an egg against a shorthanded Heat team at the Wells Fargo Center Wednesday night. Tyrese Maxey was outstanding, but Doc Rivers’ postgame comments were a little troubling. Tobias Harris had...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Maxey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#Jazz#Si Com
fadeawayworld.net

Dwyane Wade Reacts To LeBron James’ Recent Form: “I Can’t Wait To Lie To My Grandkids And Tell Them I Played With This Guy... Because He Will Still Be Playing.”

Despite seeing it on a regular basis, it is hard to comprehend the extent of LeBron James' longevity. The 4-time NBA champion has been in the league for almost 20 years now and has played at the highest level possible in each of those years. James has been a perennial MVP contender and been a superstar throughout this time.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks Player Is Receiving Trade Interest From Rival Teams

The New York Knicks have hit a rough patch. After starting the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1, they are now 12-15 as they have struggled to play with any consistency on either end of the court. Right now, the Knicks are a team without an identity. The defense, which was their...
NBA
The Spun

Bronny James Said To Have Interest In 4 Major Schools

People may always identify Bronny James as LeBron’s son, but the high school junior is a legitimately good hooper in his own right. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound James is a four-star recruit and the No. 38 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He participated in the 2021 Hoophall West this past weekend with his loaded Sierra Canyon High School squad.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsday

Julius Randle is a major reason the Knicks are struggling

Last season, Julius Randle was the No. 1 reason the Knicks were able to nab the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and make their first playoff appearance since 2012-13. And this season, as unfair as it is to blame the Knicks’ woes on any one player, he is the No. 1 reason the Knicks are in a tailspin.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Cleveland

Drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft to be the future of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons’ time with the Sixers is coming to an end this season. Offensively, he has been a liability for them and while he is a great defender, Simmons himself does not appear to want to be in Philadelphia anymore after requesting a trade in the offseason and refusing to show up to team activities.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy