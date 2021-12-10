ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Heads back to locker room

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Maxey went back to the locker room after hitting the deck hard following a drive to the basket in the second...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
libertyballers.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Tyrese Maxey’s second-half surge not enough, Philadelphia falls flat against depleted Heat

Facing a Miami Heat team without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Philadelphia 76ers looked in line for their 16th win of the season. But Sixers games rarely unfold as anticipated and that was the case Wednesday evening. Miami ran an active zone much of the night, limited Joel Embiid’s post touches and drilled 18 threes to snag a 101-96 win, despite a late comeback from Philadelphia. The Sixers played quite poorly, headlined by perplexing decisions from the coaching staff. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Tyrese Maxey
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks Player Is Receiving Trade Interest From Rival Teams

The New York Knicks have hit a rough patch. After starting the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1, they are now 12-15 as they have struggled to play with any consistency on either end of the court. Right now, the Knicks are a team without an identity. The defense, which was their...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#The Philadelphia Inquirer
Newsday

Julius Randle is a major reason the Knicks are struggling

Last season, Julius Randle was the No. 1 reason the Knicks were able to nab the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and make their first playoff appearance since 2012-13. And this season, as unfair as it is to blame the Knicks’ woes on any one player, he is the No. 1 reason the Knicks are in a tailspin.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CinemaBlend

Amid Scottie Pippen’s Beef With Michael Jordan, Grant Hill Shared Some Honest Thoughts

Scottie Pippen’s recent comments on Michael Jordan appear to have taken the sports world by storm. Since early November, fans have heard Pippen air brutally honest thoughts that seem to suggest that he and his old teammate didn’t have as close a relationship as many assumed. This had led to some significant debate regarding the merits of his sentiments, with both fans and former players weighing in on the situation. Now, Grant Hill has become the latest NBA alum to speak out on the apparent rift between the revered duo.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To Portland

The Detroit Pistons are currently an NBA worst 4-22 on the season, but they are one of the more attractive teams across the league ahead of the trade deadline this season. Currently rebuilding, the Pistons have a lot of young talents on their roster that they are not looking to trade away, but Jerami Grant is a big name that various playoff contending teams are monitoring.
NBA
CBS Philly

Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks Emerge As Potential Destinations For Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two new teams are reportedly interested in trading for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons. On Monday, The Athletic reported that the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as potential destinations.  The Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers were also mentioned in the report, but all of those teams have previously been named as possible landing spots for Simmons.  Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Details on Nets-Irving latest, Ben Simmons‘ market and more in Inside Pass at @TheAthletic:...
NBA
CBS Sports

Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors star on track to make long-awaited return near Christmas, per report

Klay Thompson is getting closer and closer to a return to action, which is reportedly expected to come either right before Christmas or potentially right after it, depending on the shape he's in. He's been practicing with the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, and will continue to ramp things up with more game action with the team before making his return, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
NBA
SB Nation

How the Grizzlies are playing their best ball without Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies would never acknowledge it publicly, but there had to be a moment of panic their season was about to slip away when Ja Morant fell to the floor holding his leg on Nov. 26 against the Atlanta Hawks. Morant had suffered the sort of non-contact injury that far too often ends seasons and alters the trajectory of a career in the blink of an eye. As their star point guard was carried to the locker room, everything else that had been ailing the Grizzlies to that point reared its head.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy