Ocala, FL

Couple Found Guilty For Murdering Government Witness

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCALA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Following eight days of trial in federal court, David Chappell Fey (57, Belleview) and Shari Lynn Gunter (58, Ocklawaha) have each been found guilty as charged for the murder of a government witness. The trial required special accommodations: a separate jury heard evidence for each...

atlanta.cbslocal.com

