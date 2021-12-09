Revival Of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Company’ Opens On Broadway

In early March of 1971, Stephen Sondheim, then forty years old, strode into the lounge area of Boston’s Colonial Theatre carrying a stack of fresh manuscript pages for a brand new song. His new musical, “Follies”—about a gaggle of berouged, aging vaudevillians who reunite for one night at the decrepit theatre they once shimmied in—was about halfway through its out-of-town tryout, and the second act was not quite congealing. The actress Yvonne De Carlo, who was then pushing fifty, played the role of Carlotta Campion, a former showgirl who had a brief, blazing Hollywood career followed by a decade or so of disappointments and dead ends. De Carlo was a biggish name in her own right, having had her own marquee period in the movies—she was a go-to “temptress” in the nineteen-forties and fifties, starring in “Salome, Where She Danced,” “Song of Scheherazade,” and “The Ten Commandments,” in which she played Moses’ slinky wife Sephora. But she was also a semi-has-been, in that she had downshifted from voluptuous-vamp movie roles to television cheese, playing the macabre matriarch on CBS’s “The Munsters.” She was the perfect fit for Carlotta, a small side character in “Follies” whose main function is to serve as a beacon of showbiz longevity. What she did not have was the perfect song.
There’s a newly resonant Easter egg near the end of the movie Tick, Tick . . . Boom! The semi-autobiographical musical, adapted from a show by Rent composer Jonathan Larson and released on Netflix in November, follows Larson as the up-and-coming composer and lyricist attempts to bring a production to Broadway. In the movie, as was the case in real life, his idol is Stephen Sondheim, who is convincingly played by Bradley Whitford.
On November 26, 2021, Stephen Sondheim passed away at the age of 91. With a career spanning several decades on and off Broadway, Sondheim was considered a titan of American musical theater. On this episode of 1010 WINS In Depth, we remember him.
Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021).Image via NYT News at YouTube. The recent death of composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim (at age 91) recalls the influence that Bucks County had on his phenomenal theatrical career. Bruce Weber, for The New York Times, recounts Sondheim’s one-of-a-kind mentorship that unfolded in Doylestown.
Stephen Sondheim’s long life was punctuated by key Philadelphia-area moments, both at the very beginning and in his final decade. The composer/lyricist and titan of musical theater died Friday at age 91. His first musical was written in 1946 when he was a teenager at George School in Bucks County,...
Stephen Sondheim left an indelible mark on musical theater and on those who were fortunate enough to have collaborated with him. The late Broadway legend died at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, on Nov. 26. Despite living till he was 91 years old, many in the theater community took the news as quite a shock.
One of the first times I met Stephen Sondheim was when I auditioned for Sunday in the Park with George, his show inspired by the life of the painter Georges Seurat, which opened on Broadway in 1984 and went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The first problem was that I was a nervous wreck, a terrible auditioner. I had just won a Tony award for Evita, where I played Che, and I asked whether you had to audition after you win a Tony. Steve said, “Listen, Mandy: I audition everyone except Angela [Lansbury].”
It’s nice to see the holiday magic, crowds, and tourists back in New York City. Let’s enjoy it all. If you’re looking for some fun cocktail and dining venues this winter, we’ve got you covered. And Governors Island is opening its first Winter Village this month. The New York Public Library has a new exhibit honoring the legacy of Stephen Sondheim. Our roaming photographer has captured the work of some of her favorite graffiti artists. Valerie Smaldone shares the fascinating story of a play now on Broadway, that took six decades to get there!
The lights are back on at the Ahmanson Theatre.
The Center Theatre Group venue raised the curtain Wednesday for the opening night of A Christmas Carol, the first production to grace the stage in nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and what a festive night it was. The mammoth Christmas tree on the terrace was laced with white lights and featured a burst of blue on top, theater attendants lined up to check vaccine cards in plush holiday hats and reindeer ears, and the hot chocolate was being warmed up for a post-show reception.
As guests made their way inside...
The impact of the works of Stephen Sondheim cannot be understated. Through his witty, insightful lyrics and gorgeous, complex music, his shows revolutionized the American musical theater in more ways than can be comprehended, being awarded with eight Tonys, eight Grammys, and an Oscar over the course of his career. Not to mention, there are the generations of composers he mentored, both directly and indirectly, to write in their own voices to push the form even further. At the time of his recent death at the age of 91, a gender swapped revival of his musical Company was in previews on Broadway, a well reviewed revival of Assassins was running Off-Broadway, and a new film adaptation of West Side Story from the legendary Steven Spielberg was to have its premiere a few days later. These works created decades ago are still thrilling and moving audiences today.
Remembering Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021) through his own words. On November 29, 2021 the world lost one of the greatest musical theatre writers of all time. Stephen Sondheim, considered by many to be the Shakespeare of the American musical, brought to life some of the most beloved works of our time including Gypsy, West Side Story, Into the Woods, Follies, and more. Tonight, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of all Broadway theatres in New York City for exactly one minute at 6:30 pm EST in his memory.
Movie musicals have been consistently releasing throughout 2021, but there’s one more arriving in theaters before the New Year: Steven Spielberg’s take on West Side Story. This new adaptation features the beloved songs we know and love, with lyrics written by the late, great Stephen Sondheim. And the cast of West Side revealed how they feel about the musical theater icon’s recent death, and ongoing legacy.
Michael Crawford is far from the only person from the world of musical theatre …. … to have expressed this thought lately. The same goes, in a quieter way, for the world of crosswords. Crosswords, that is, of a particular kind. Stephen Sondheim – playful, intelligently demotic – was no...
Long before the numbing regularity of school shootings, the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and the current Supreme Court debate over whether to further relax gun laws, composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim was sounding the alarm about the role of guns in American culture.
Sondheim, who died on Nov. 26, 2021, had a knack for using stage and song to explore America’s dark, violent underbelly.
One of his lesser-known works, “Assassins,” just started a new run off-Broadway by the Classic Stage Company. Originally produced in 1990, the musical is a collective biography of the historical figures who attempted to assassinate U.S. presidents, four...
The thrilling new gender-swapped production of the Stephen Sondheim musical Company, opening now on Broadway, will give you at least two reasons to be grateful to Sondheim’s memory in the weeks after his death at age 91. Or, as the man himself would have put it, it will give you reasons to be sorry-grateful.
A new music video honors the life and legacy of Tony Award-nominated actress and singer Rebecca Luker one year after her death.
Produced in conjunction with Project ALS, the video for “She Has Hope” features never-before-seen footage of the late actress and highlights the lives of several other women diagnosed with the nervous system disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s. Luker, who co-wrote the song with her husband and Moulin Rouge! The Musical star Danny Burstein, died on Dec. 23, 2020, from complications due to ALS. Burstein opened up about her passing in a January 2021 essay for The Hollywood Reporter,...
