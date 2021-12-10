DeSaulnier seeks to bolster local news with recent legislation

But doesn’t consult with four local media publishers whose publications and websites serve his district; bill allows media companies to become non-profits. Washington, D.C. – On Wednesday, Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11), along with his colleagues Congressman Ed Perlmutter (CO-07), Congressman Jamie Raskin (MD-08), and Congressman David Cicilline (RI-01) introduced two pieces of legislation aimed at supporting and protecting local journalism, and honoring its role in bolstering our democracy, holding government accountable, and informing the electorate. The Saving Local News Act (H.R. 6068) would make it easier for newspapers to become non-profits, allowing them the flexibility to focus less on maximizing profits and more on producing quality content. The local news resolution (H.Res. 821) recognizes the importance of local media outlets to society and expresses the urgent need for Congress to help stop the decline of local media outlets.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO