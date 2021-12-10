ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DeSaulnier seeks to bolster local news with recent legislation

By Jeanita Lyman
PleasantonWeekly
 6 days ago

'Saving Local News Act' would make it easier for local publications to function as nonprofits. Tri-Valley U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) introduced two pieces of federal legislation late last month aimed at bolstering local news amid ongoing social and economic threats to the industry and recognizing the role of local journalism...

Fox News

Senate approves $778 billion military funding bill after delay

The Senate on Wednesday passed a $778 billion national defense spending bill in an overwhelmingly 89-10 vote, advancing the bill to the president’s desk for signature. The National Defense Authorization Act passed through the House earlier this month by a 363-70 vote and is set to fund national defense programs and policy initiatives for the Department of Defense for 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cbs2iowa.com

Corridor economic leaders talk legislative priorities for local businesses

Eastern Iowa — The Cedar Ridge Distillery played host to an important business meeting in Swisher Monday night. The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership are now working together in a joint mission to outline their shared legislative priorities. The goal is to...
SWISHER, IA
Daily Press

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine: Virginia can show Capitol Hill how to work

Virginia has something unique on Capitol Hill — its two senators and 11 members of Congress meet once a month to discuss the state’s needs and agree on ways to tackle them. “Thirty years ago, every major state did, but we’re the only one now ... It shouldn’t be an applause line,” Sen. Mark Warner said, after reminding the Hampton Roads Chamber’s Senatorial Forum about the delegation’s monthly ...
VIRGINIA STATE
