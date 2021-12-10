ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Awards 2021: Evil West New Gameplay Trailer

By Alex Levine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of being revealed, Evil West has reappeared at The Game Awards 2021. Flying Wild Hog is back and gave us, at long last, the premier gameplay trailer of their upcoming demon slaying epic wild west epic. The...

Evil West Is A New Third-Person Action Game Coming To PS5 And PS4 In 2022

Evil West is a new third person action game from developer Flying Wild Hog, and it’ll be coming to PS5 and PS4 sometime in 2022. The game was officially revealed during The Game Awards 2021, with a jam-packed trailer full of hell’s worst demons being blown to bits. Evil West will take players through different western locations, each of them full of demons for you to blow the heads off of.
New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Trailer Showcases Story at The Game Awards

A new Tiny Tina’s Wonderland story trailer dropped tonight by way of The Game Awards and it was chock full of story goodness. Embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry! Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina.
Star Wars: Eclipse Announced During The Game Awards

There have been rumors that Quantic Dream is currently working on a Star Wars game. Today, the rumors were finally confirmed during The Game Awards of this year. The trailer of Star Wars: Eclipse shows an incredibly beautiful galaxy. Quantic Dream has released some major game hits like Detroit: Become Human. We get to see the Jedi of this era and a little about the battle between different factions. At the end of the trailer, the drum stops and a dark figure appears from a pool of dark liquid. Space battle may also be one feature in the game. There are many things fans can look forward to so stay tuned for the game’s future announcements!
Steelrising announced at The Game Awards 2021

Steelrising is a new IP announced at The Game Awards 2021. Featuring creatures and robots made primarily of metal and clockwork looking mechanisms. The cinematic trailer featured a historical setting and a beautiful combat sequence with a major clockwork robot fighting a small army of mechanical beasts juxtaposed with the same clockwork robot dancing in front of a high class audience as a performer. Steelrising is set to be released in June 2022 across all next-gen platforms.
Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay + Symphony | Game Awards 2021

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay + Symphony | Game Awards 2021. New gameplay trailer for Horizon Forbidden West was revealed during the 2021 Game Awards. Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn from Guerrilla Games. Following the trailer was an orchestral performance of music from the game.
Have a Nice Death Revealed at The Game Awards 2021

Have a Nice Death is a 2d roguelite published by Perfect World Entertainment which will be going into early access in 2022. With a bit of a cinematic preview as well as snippets of gameplay, it seems this will be a dungeon crawling roguelite a-la Dead Cells and other similar titles, with an emphasis on learning patterns as you go. With faced paced combat centered around changing weapons, as well as snappy scythe swinging, and hefty looking boss fights with lots of dashing. There’s not much more information aside from what has been shown in the trailer, but there seems to be heavy polish shown with a heavy focus on combat. With early access being the focus of the trailer, a full release might be in the cards for Q4 2022 or early 2023.
Steelrising – New Trailer Debuts at The Game Awards

Spiders’ upcoming action RPG Steelrising has looked like an exciting prospect since the moment it was first revealed, and given the solid work the developer did with 2019’s GreedFall, it isn’t surprising that people have been looking forward to the studio’s next project with quite a bit of excitement.
‘Matrix Resurrections’ Clip Shown at The Game Awards

The Game Awards gave the fans of the Matrix franchise a special treat this past Thursday when they held their annual ceremony to honor the best video games of the year: a one-minute-long peek view into the suspenseful train sequence of the upcoming Matrix Resurrections. The fourth and possibly last...
Suicide Squad gameplay shown off at The Game Awards

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League gameplay was shown off yesterday as part of The Game Awards. The gameplay trailer, below, starts off focused on the rivalry Captain Boomerang and the Flash. It quickly expands into the rest of the Suicide Squad as they try to kill not only Flash...
New Saints Row Gameplay Debuts At The Game Awards, Delayed Until August 23

Volition Entertainment and Deep Silver released a brand-new look at gameplay for the new Saints Row reboot, while also confirming the game's new August 23 release date. The trailer showed many of the different locales of Santo Ileso, including a desert area along with the cityscapes fans are expecting. The trailer also showed off a slew of toys for creating mayhem, including wingsuits, vehicles, and plenty of guns.
The Game Awards 2021 – The Trailers

TUNIC – MARCH 16TH XBOX ONE / XBOX SERIES. SLITTERHEAD – FROM SILENT HILL CREATOR and BOKEH GAME STUDIO. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EyUGYL9aSww – (Can’t be embedded) NIGHTINGALE. SOMERVILLE – JUMPSHIP. THE LORD OF THE RINGS GOLLUM. CUPHEAD D.L.C. ISLAND – JUNE 30TH 2022. SONIC FRONTIERS –...
The Game Awards 2021: Sonic Frontiers Announced

Sonic The Hedgehog is back! Announced during The Game Awards 2021, Sega has finally unveiled the curtain on a long kept secret, a brand new Sonic entry. Dubbed Sonic Frontiers, the game sees Sonic enter into a brand new adventure, albeit with a mysterious enemy and an unknown location. The...
Splinter Cell Remake Officially In Development

In October, following several years of wondering whether or not we would get a new Splinter Cell game, it was revealed that one has been greenlit and has entered production. Today, Ubisoft officially revealed that the new game will be a Splinter Cell remake and it has begun production at Ubisoft Toronto. Ubisoft said, “led by Ubisoft Toronto, the game will be rebuilt from the ground up using Ubisoft’s own Snowdrop engine – the same engine being used to develop Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as well as Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars game – to deliver new-generation visuals and gameplay, and the dynamic lighting and shadow the series is known for.”
