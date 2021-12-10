The Game Awards 2021: Evil West New Gameplay Trailer

Have a Nice Death is a 2d roguelite published by Perfect World Entertainment which will be going into early access in 2022. With a bit of a cinematic preview as well as snippets of gameplay, it seems this will be a dungeon crawling roguelite a-la Dead Cells and other similar titles, with an emphasis on learning patterns as you go. With faced paced combat centered around changing weapons, as well as snappy scythe swinging, and hefty looking boss fights with lots of dashing. There’s not much more information aside from what has been shown in the trailer, but there seems to be heavy polish shown with a heavy focus on combat. With early access being the focus of the trailer, a full release might be in the cards for Q4 2022 or early 2023.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO