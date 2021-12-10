The Game Awards 2021: Evil West New Gameplay Trailer

In October, following several years of wondering whether or not we would get a new Splinter Cell game, it was revealed that one has been greenlit and has entered production. Today, Ubisoft officially revealed that the new game will be a Splinter Cell remake and it has begun production at Ubisoft Toronto. Ubisoft said, “led by Ubisoft Toronto, the game will be rebuilt from the ground up using Ubisoft’s own Snowdrop engine – the same engine being used to develop Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as well as Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars game – to deliver new-generation visuals and gameplay, and the dynamic lighting and shadow the series is known for.”
