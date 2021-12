It truly is the end of an era. For the first time since 2004, Pleasanton's city manager is not Nelson Fialho -- 17-plus years, a record tenure for this city. He made the well-thought-out decision to step aside into a retirement from public employment for a well-deserved break before embarking on a future that is, well, pretty wide open.

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO