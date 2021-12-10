ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board ousts CEO Rodell

By KTOO-FM
Titusville Herald
 6 days ago

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The board that oversees Alaska’s multibillion dollar investment portfolio on Thursday removed Angela Rodell as chief executive officer. KTOO Public Media reported board members voted 5-1 to remove Rodell immediately. The board did not disclose a reason for Rodell's ouster which came...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Alaska Natives: Infrastructure Act Funds a 'Drop in the Bucket'

WASHINGTON — It's winter in Shishmaref, Alaska, an Inupiat village on Sarichef, an eroding barrier island in the Chukchi Sea, just north of the Bering Strait. Shishmaref is one of about 30 villages in Alaska that lack running water as well as sewage and solid waste disposal systems. "If...
New Haven Register

Seattle-based Planned Parenthood affiliate ousts CEO

SEATTLE (AP) — The CEO of a Seattle-based affiliate of Planned Parenthood has been removed from her position after controversy following a donor’s use of a racist term in a meeting. Chris Charbonneau was ousted last week as head of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky,...
smarteranalyst.com

Centene Announces CEO’s Retirement and Board Changes

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Centene Corporation (CNC) announced the retirement of its CEO and Board changes following its succession planning initiative disclosed in July 2021. Following the news, shares reached a new all-time high of $82.22 and closed the day up 4.7% at $81.85 on December 14.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
alaskareporter.com

Firing of Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell creates a political firestorm

Alaska’s venerable Permanent Fund, 45 years old and now $80 billion-plus in value, is facing its first real political crises. Without explanation the Fund’s trustees fired CEO Angela Rodell Dec. 9. Rodell led the Fund’s helm through its dramatic growth in recent years. She is highly regarded in financial circles.
kinyradio.com

Hannan finds dismissal of Permanent Fund Corporation executive director stunning

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Representative Sara Hannan said the dismissal of Angela Roddel as executive director of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation is a great loss. She called that development while a guest on Action Line"stunning" and expressed her disappointment. Hannan disclosed on the program that the Legislative Budget...
Pope County Tribune

MAS board talks COVID funding

Minnewaska Area Schools have added seven positions this year using COVID relief funds. At Wednesday’s School Board work session, Superintendent Chip Rankin asked board members to brainstorm and ask others for ideas on how to use remaining COVID funds in a way to have a lasting effect on the district. “Those funds will not be something that we should expect to receive every year, so how can we spend them smart so that they have a lasting effect?” Rankin asked.
beckershospitalreview.com

Centene CEO to retire amid board overhaul

Centene CEO Michael Neidorff is retiring in 2022, ending a 25-year tenure leading the company. Under Mr. Neidorff's leadership, Centene grew from a $40 million company to having an estimated $125 billion in revenue in 2021. He earned recognitions for diversity disclosures, his COVID-19 response and was named a Forbes "Businessperson of the Year," according to a Dec. 14 news release.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Parnell
iBerkshires.com

BHS Board of Trustees Names New President/CEO

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Health Systems Board of Trustees voted to appoint Executive Vice President Darlene M. Rodowicz as the next President and Chief Executive Officer. The 20-member Board has unanimously voted to appoint Darlene Rodowicz as the next President and Chief Executive Officer, following the recent announcement...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MarketWatch

Centene says CEO to retire, names five new board members; board to find new CEO

Shares of Centene Corp. gained 0.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the managed care company announced that its CEO is stepping down, its board will have five new members, and it signed a cooperation agreement with Politan Capital Management, a hedge fund. Michael Neidorff will retire in 2022 from his role as chairman and CEO. He will serve as executive chair through the end of next year. Centene also announced several changes to its board, which is now tasked with securing a successor. Its new members are: Ken Burdick, Christopher Coughlin, Wayne DeVeydt, and Theodore Samuels, and a yet-to-be-determined fifth director decided on by both Centene and Politan. Robert Ditmore, John Roberts and Tommy Thompson are the board members who are now set to step down in 2022. Centene's stock is up 30.2% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 25.4%.
BUSINESS
ktoo.org

Four lawsuits challenge Alaska Redistricting Board’s new legislative map

Four lawsuits have been filed against the Alaska Redistricting Board, seeking to change parts of the legislative map it adopted last month. Each lawsuit argues that communities were wrongly placed in the same district with other communities they have little in common with. Three of the lawsuits were filed by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Ap#Ktoo Public Media
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Announces Supply Chain Resiliency Initiative

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new initiative in Maryland is aimed at addressing supply chain issues in manufacturing, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. The Maryland Department of Commerce is launching the new initiative in coordination with the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership. “This new program is an innovative way to help manufacturers deal with these challenges and boost the resiliency of our supply base,” Hogan said in a news release. This initiative will provide opportunities for Maryland manufacturers to learn and share best practices for improving their supply chains, the governor’s office said. It also will help manufacturers manage through the current supply chain crisis, improve outcomes, and reduce risk. It will help manufacturers connect with local suppliers, customers, and partners. Grants will be available for technical assistance to manufacturers in the state that lost sales, revenue, contracts, customers, or suppliers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those whose workforce or supply chain was disrupted. Assistance can range from helping a business identify new markets and supply chain solutions, to export activities, executive coaching, and adopting and implementing new technologies. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Titusville Herald

Jobless claims increase in Maine, remain below last year

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The number of new jobless claims in Maine trended up last week. In Maine, the number of initial claims grew by more than 400 to more than 1,250 in the week that ended Dec. 4, federal labor officials said. Initial claims grew from about 217,000 to 281,000 at the national level. Neither figure was seasonally adjusted.
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Lawmakers want answers on CEO firing at permanent fund corp

The sudden firing of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation’s CEO Angela Rodell has state lawmakers and political observers looking for answers. Rodell’s firing was announced Dec. 10, during a meeting of the APFC Board of Directors, who voted 5-1 in favor of her removal following a closed-door executive session. Rodell had clashed with board members in October over a proposal to cut pay for APFC employees, which the board ultimately rejected. The board gave no explanation for Rodell’s firing.
amisun.com

Annie Silver Center closer to electing permanent board

BRADENTON BEACH – The Annie Silver Community Center board met on Dec. 6 to address several issues, including replacing retiring president Linda Yarger, whose last official day was Sept. 30. Jim Hassett has been unofficially filling the role as president of the board since Yarger’s departure, and because of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
alaskasnewssource.com

Legislative committee to investigate ousting of Permanent Fund Corporation executive director

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee plans to investigate the removal of Permanent Fund Corporation Executive Director Angela Rodell. Committee Vice Chair Rep. Chris Tuck told Alaska’s News Source on Saturday that he was baffled with the decision by the Permanent Fund Corporation board of trustees to remove Rodell following an executive session. Tuck said that he expected the committee to schedule an investigation into the ousting of Rodell at their next meeting.
alaskapublic.org

Alaska legislators want answers after abrupt removal of Permanent Fund CEO

Legislators say they want to know why the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.’s board of trustees voted Thursday to remove its chief executive, Angela Rodell, effective immediately and with no explanation. All five trustees appointed or reappointed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy voted to dismiss Rodell, while the only trustee who...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Permanent Fund leader ousted from her post

Angela Rodell, who has overseen the Alaska Permanent Fund through record growth, has been removed from her role as chief executive officer. Under Rodell’s leadership since 2015, the Permanent Fund grew by more than 60%, from $51 billion to more than $80 billion. The earnings from the fund support most government services as well as pay annual dividend checks to Alaskans.
kinyradio.com

"Bad move": Mayor Weldon's reaction to ouster of Rodell by Permanent Fund Trustees

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon felt compelled to comment on the removal of Angela Rodell as the chief executive officer of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation while a guest on Action Line. The mayor she doesn't normally comment on statewide issues, but wanted to in this case...

Comments / 0

Community Policy