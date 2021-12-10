Community leaders partner in fight to end homelessness

Fresh and Faded owner Leandre Johnson, Michelle Vorhees, Bruce Gardner and Dr. Derry Glenn met Thursday afternoon to present a clothing donation to the Lima Homeless Coalition.

LIMA — Three highly successful community members with a passion for serving the community met Thursday afternoon to present a clothing donation to the Lima Homeless Coalition.

Lima City Councilman Dr. Derry Glenn joined Family Promise of Allen County Board President Michelle Vorhees and Agency Associates Insurance Agent Bruce Gardner at the popular Fresh and Faded barbershop located on South Main Street to make the donation and to discuss Lima’s growing homeless population.

Vorhees spoke about her commitment to eliminating homelessness in the city and finding more sponsors as well as volunteers to help collect and distribute donations. She says many of the people she talks to are shocked to hear the number of individuals in Lima who are without a home.

“When you think about homelessness, I mean obviously, we think that there are some people who literally have no roof over their head. They do not always realize how many ‘couch surfers’ or how many people in Lima are living in tents there are.”

With cold weather already here, Vorhees says the homeless and their advocates face even more complex challenges.

“In this community, there should never be a situation where someone has no place to go when it’s 15 degrees out at night and could possibly pass away because they have no place to be in our city, Vorhees said. “That’s not acceptable and I think there are enough motivated people in this city we can really do something to end homelessness in our community.”

Glenn told the Lima News he partnered with Vorhees, Gardner and Fresh and Faded because each possesses a unique skill set. He believes the diversity of backgrounds each brings to the table will complement one another.

“Michelle (Vorhees) worked for Children Services for years and has a passion for this work to go along with all the contacts she has built up while working there and I have known Bruce (Gardner) since the 1980s,” Glenn said. “These are good people who I completely trust. With Leandre (Johnson), Fresh and Faded owner, the barbershop is able to pump the information out to people like nothing else.”

Glenn says he has always been passionate about helping out the less fortunate and fighting for those who are disadvantaged.

“It is the way I was raised to be,” Glenn chuckled. “We were raised to love our neighbors and to lift them up when we see someone struggling. I have always been a fighter and I am always going to keep fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves. I won’t quit fighting this battle until the last homeless person in Lima has a roof over his head and food in his stomach.”

Gardner reiterated Glenn’s statement and mentioned one of the things he aims to eliminate is the most commonly misunderstood element of homelessness — it can happen to anyone.

“I want people to understand that there is no face to homelessness,” Gardner said. “The only thing that separates the most successful person in the world and someone who is homeless is just one catastrophic event or bad break in life. It doesn’t affect just race, gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation — it can affect everyone — so instead of looking down on someone struggling, reach out and lift them up.”

While eliminating homelessness has been on the bucket list of many philanthropists, figuring out how to do so has been problematic. Volunteers and non-profits are facing new challenges brought on by COVID-19 and the CDC’s advice on how to mitigate the potential for community spread.

“Let’s be clear, we have never stopped providing services during the pandemic,” Vorhees said. “COVID has been a challenge. In the past we used hotels and continue to use them as they are available. The problem right now is that there’s not a lot of alternatives available for us to make up for the lost space due to social distance.”