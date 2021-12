Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Toyota is pumping more than $35 billion into electric vehicles as it tries to catch up with other global automakers in the race to cleaner cars. The world's biggest carmaker announced Tuesday that it would invest 4 trillion yen ($35.2 billion) in developing battery-powered electric vehicles between 2022 and 2030 in a bid to mount a more serious challenge to rivals such as Tesla (TSLA), GM (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF).

