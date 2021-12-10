Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Bellflower Smoke Shop Shooting

Man fatally shot at Bellflower smoke shop identified by coroner. Tony V/KNN

Bellflower: The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has released the identity of the man who was fatally shot at a smoke shop in Bellflower on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Paul Santoyo III from Bellflower, according to Sarah Ardalani with the Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Santoyo was shot in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims - a woman in her late 20's and another in her early 30's - both suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and were transported to a local hospital where they were listed in critical but stable condition, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

During the course of investigation, detectives have learned that the suspect entered the store and shot the victims, and was described as a male wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of the man. The motive is not known at this time.