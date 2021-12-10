ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board ousts CEO Rodell

SFGate
 6 days ago

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The board that oversees Alaska’s multibillion dollar investment portfolio on Thursday removed Angela Rodell as chief executive officer. KTOO Public Media reported board members voted 5-1 to remove Rodell immediately. The board did not disclose a reason for Rodell's ouster which came...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Alaska Natives: Infrastructure Act Funds a 'Drop in the Bucket'

WASHINGTON — It's winter in Shishmaref, Alaska, an Inupiat village on Sarichef, an eroding barrier island in the Chukchi Sea, just north of the Bering Strait. Shishmaref is one of about 30 villages in Alaska that lack running water as well as sewage and solid waste disposal systems. "If...
New Haven Register

Seattle-based Planned Parenthood affiliate ousts CEO

SEATTLE (AP) — The CEO of a Seattle-based affiliate of Planned Parenthood has been removed from her position after controversy following a donor’s use of a racist term in a meeting. Chris Charbonneau was ousted last week as head of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky,...
kinyradio.com

Hannan finds dismissal of Permanent Fund Corporation executive director stunning

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Representative Sara Hannan said the dismissal of Angela Roddel as executive director of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation is a great loss. She called that development while a guest on Action Line"stunning" and expressed her disappointment. Hannan disclosed on the program that the Legislative Budget...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
iBerkshires.com

BHS Board of Trustees Names New President/CEO

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Health Systems Board of Trustees voted to appoint Executive Vice President Darlene M. Rodowicz as the next President and Chief Executive Officer. The 20-member Board has unanimously voted to appoint Darlene Rodowicz as the next President and Chief Executive Officer, following the recent announcement...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Frontiersman

Firing of Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell creates a political firestorm

Alaska’s venerable Permanent Fund, 45 years old and now $80 billion-plus in value, is facing its first real political crises. Without explanation the Fund’s trustees fired CEO Angela Rodell Dec. 9. Rodell led the Fund’s helm through its dramatic growth in recent years. She is highly regarded in financial circles.
Pope County Tribune

MAS board talks COVID funding

Minnewaska Area Schools have added seven positions this year using COVID relief funds. At Wednesday’s School Board work session, Superintendent Chip Rankin asked board members to brainstorm and ask others for ideas on how to use remaining COVID funds in a way to have a lasting effect on the district. “Those funds will not be something that we should expect to receive every year, so how can we spend them smart so that they have a lasting effect?” Rankin asked.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Parnell
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Announces Supply Chain Resiliency Initiative

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new initiative in Maryland is aimed at addressing supply chain issues in manufacturing, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. The Maryland Department of Commerce is launching the new initiative in coordination with the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership. “This new program is an innovative way to help manufacturers deal with these challenges and boost the resiliency of our supply base,” Hogan said in a news release. This initiative will provide opportunities for Maryland manufacturers to learn and share best practices for improving their supply chains, the governor’s office said. It also will help manufacturers manage through the current supply chain crisis, improve outcomes, and reduce risk. It will help manufacturers connect with local suppliers, customers, and partners. Grants will be available for technical assistance to manufacturers in the state that lost sales, revenue, contracts, customers, or suppliers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those whose workforce or supply chain was disrupted. Assistance can range from helping a business identify new markets and supply chain solutions, to export activities, executive coaching, and adopting and implementing new technologies. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ANNAPOLIS, MD
alaskapublic.org

Four lawsuits challenge Alaska Redistricting Board’s new legislative map

Four lawsuits have been filed against the Alaska Redistricting Board, seeking to change parts of the legislative map it adopted last month. Each lawsuit argues that communities were wrongly placed in the same district with other communities they have little in common with. Three of the lawsuits were filed by...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Gets $17M In Federal Money To Promote Statewide Tourism

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced that the state will receive slightly more than $17 million to promote tourism. The governor’s office issued a statement to media outlining how it plans to spend the money, including “$10 million to dramatically increase the PA Tourism Cooperative Marketing Advertising Program in 2022 and 2023 to create advertising opportunities for destination marketing organizations and industry associations by matching or possibly doubling their investment.” The statement said the state plans to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in “marketing, messaging and product development” aimed at attracting visitors and new residents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Lawmakers want answers on CEO firing at permanent fund corp

The sudden firing of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation’s CEO Angela Rodell has state lawmakers and political observers looking for answers. Rodell’s firing was announced Dec. 10, during a meeting of the APFC Board of Directors, who voted 5-1 in favor of her removal following a closed-door executive session. Rodell had clashed with board members in October over a proposal to cut pay for APFC employees, which the board ultimately rejected. The board gave no explanation for Rodell’s firing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Ap#Ktoo Public Media
amisun.com

Annie Silver Center closer to electing permanent board

BRADENTON BEACH – The Annie Silver Community Center board met on Dec. 6 to address several issues, including replacing retiring president Linda Yarger, whose last official day was Sept. 30. Jim Hassett has been unofficially filling the role as president of the board since Yarger’s departure, and because of...
alaskasnewssource.com

Legislative committee to investigate ousting of Permanent Fund Corporation executive director

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee plans to investigate the removal of Permanent Fund Corporation Executive Director Angela Rodell. Committee Vice Chair Rep. Chris Tuck told Alaska’s News Source on Saturday that he was baffled with the decision by the Permanent Fund Corporation board of trustees to remove Rodell following an executive session. Tuck said that he expected the committee to schedule an investigation into the ousting of Rodell at their next meeting.
alaskapublic.org

Alaska legislators want answers after abrupt removal of Permanent Fund CEO

Legislators say they want to know why the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.’s board of trustees voted Thursday to remove its chief executive, Angela Rodell, effective immediately and with no explanation. All five trustees appointed or reappointed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy voted to dismiss Rodell, while the only trustee who...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Permanent Fund leader ousted from her post

Angela Rodell, who has overseen the Alaska Permanent Fund through record growth, has been removed from her role as chief executive officer. Under Rodell’s leadership since 2015, the Permanent Fund grew by more than 60%, from $51 billion to more than $80 billion. The earnings from the fund support most government services as well as pay annual dividend checks to Alaskans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
kinyradio.com

"Bad move": Mayor Weldon's reaction to ouster of Rodell by Permanent Fund Trustees

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon felt compelled to comment on the removal of Angela Rodell as the chief executive officer of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation while a guest on Action Line. The mayor she doesn't normally comment on statewide issues, but wanted to in this case...
kinyradio.com

Permenant Fund Dividend Board vote 5-1 to remove Angela Rodell as CEO

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The board that oversees Alaska’s multibillion-dollar investment portfolio on Thursday removed Angela Rodell as chief executive officer. The Alaska Permanent Fund's Board of Trustees voted today to remove Angela Rodell as chief executive officer. According to a release from the corporation, the board came...
Fort Bend Star

Chamber CEO tabbed to lead state board

Fort Bend County Chamber of Commerce CEO Keri Schmidt has been elected to serve as the chair for the Board of Directors of the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE),according to a news release from the local chamber. The release said the TCCE is a "professional society of chamber of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy