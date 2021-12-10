Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board ousts CEO Rodell

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new initiative in Maryland is aimed at addressing supply chain issues in manufacturing, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. The Maryland Department of Commerce is launching the new initiative in coordination with the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership. “This new program is an innovative way to help manufacturers deal with these challenges and boost the resiliency of our supply base,” Hogan said in a news release. This initiative will provide opportunities for Maryland manufacturers to learn and share best practices for improving their supply chains, the governor’s office said. It also will help manufacturers manage through the current supply chain crisis, improve outcomes, and reduce risk. It will help manufacturers connect with local suppliers, customers, and partners. Grants will be available for technical assistance to manufacturers in the state that lost sales, revenue, contracts, customers, or suppliers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those whose workforce or supply chain was disrupted. Assistance can range from helping a business identify new markets and supply chain solutions, to export activities, executive coaching, and adopting and implementing new technologies. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO