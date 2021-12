The Tampa Bay Buccaneers passing attack is set to further explode now that there is a growing threat of a run game for the Buccaneers, which is frightening. So far in 2021, Tom Brady is doing things that quite frankly should be illegal for any 44-year-old man to do. While other mortals of that age are complaining of lower back pain, hair loss/grayness, and other family related matters, Brady is on pace to win his fourth MVP award of his most glorious career.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO