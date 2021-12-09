Chicago’s Boat Show Cancelled For Second Year In A Row

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four months after the crime, a man has been arrested and charged with striking two women with his car in a hit-and-run just steps from Wrigley Field this past summer – killing one and injuring the other.
Brett Dimick, 30, of the Lincoln Park neighborhood, was charged with one count of reckless homicide, and one count each of failure to report an accident involving death or injury. He was taken into custody at the Area Three Police Headquarters on Monday, police said.
Brett Dimick, 30 (Credit: Chicago Police)
Police said Dimick was behind the wheel of a BMW on Saturday,...
