Chicago’s Boat Show Cancelled For Second Year In A Row

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – One of Chicago’s bigger conventions is being postponed for the second year in...

Suburban Light Show Lands in Chicago’s Gold Coast

We (among many others) have long bemoaned the transformation of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile from one of the nation’s premiere shopping districts into pretty much a suburban mall — except with more kids banging empty buckets. Now the suburbanization of Chicago’s retail experience has crept into the one remaining outpost of high-end shopping in the city: The Oak Street District.
Edie’s All Day Café & Bar to Open Second Location in Chicago

CHICAGO — Edie’s All Day Café & Bar has signed a lease for approximately 4,000 square feet of ground-floor space at Kingsbury Center in Chicago. Scheduled to open in spring 2022, the new location is Edie’s second in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Edie’s will offer a café, restaurant, workspace and wine bar. Kingsbury Center is a six-story, 90,689-square-foot office building owned by an affiliate of Next Realty LLC and The Habitat Co. David Goldberg and Allan Perales of Goldstreet Partners represented Edie’s in the lease transaction.
Atlanta Boat Show canceled; Lanier show event to come this spring

The January Atlanta Boat Show, traditionally held at the Georgia World Congress Center in mid-January, has been canceled for 2022, with the possibility of some type of boat shows at Lake Lanier in the spring. The Atlanta Boat Show is one of five that have been canceled for 2022, according to a news release from the National Marine Trade Association, that produces many of the boat shows in the United States.
Tickets On Sale For 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first official day of winter is still eight days away, but it’s never too early to start thinking about spring and blooming flowers. Tickets for the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show went on sale Monday. The show will be held outdoors for the second straight year at FDR Park in South Philadelphia. The show runs from June 11 to June 19. Click here to purchase tickets.
OTF ARoy Shot & Killed On Chicago's O-Block, Murder Caught On Video

OTF ARoy, a member of Lil Durk's Only The Family group, was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago's O-Block on Monday (December 13). The rapper reportedly got into a fight and came out on the winning side of it, allegedly beating down his opponent. When he walked away, the man ARoy got into an altercation with got up and allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, killing him.
Brett Dimick Charged With Striking 2 Women, Killing One, In August Hit-And-Run Near Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four months after the crime, a man has been arrested and charged with striking two women with his car in a hit-and-run just steps from Wrigley Field this past summer – killing one and injuring the other. Brett Dimick, 30, of the Lincoln Park neighborhood, was charged with one count of reckless homicide, and one count each of failure to report an accident involving death or injury. He was taken into custody at the Area Three Police Headquarters on Monday, police said. Brett Dimick, 30 (Credit: Chicago Police) Police said Dimick was behind the wheel of a BMW on Saturday,...
Man, 18, Shot In Vehicle Traveling On DuSable Lake Shore Drive Near Chicago Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — A young man was shot while traveling in a vehicle on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Chicago Avenue Tuesday evening. At 7:35 p.m., the 18-year-old man was in a vehicle headed north on the Drive when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. At least half a dozen bullet holes were seen in the side of the victim’s car. The victim was struck multiple times in the body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive was shut down between Chicago and North avenues as police investigated. The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications advised people to seek alternate routes. No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Three detectives were investigating.
Chicago Firefighters Get Surprise Breakfast, Holiday Items From The Daisie Foundation

CHICAGO (CBS) — A delicious surprise for three Chicago firehouses Tuesday morning to say thank you and happy holidays. The Daisie Foundation brought a Chick-Fil-A breakfast to the crew at engine company five in the west loop. it was a holiday surprise for our first responders. The bags also included a tie and socks for the men and a scarf for female firefighters. The group coordinated with the Chicago Fire Department to make surprise visits to Engine 120 in Morgan Park and Engine 34 in Archer Heights.
gratefulweb.com

Eddie Vedder the Earthlings adds Second Chicago Show

Due to overwhelming demand, Eddie Vedder and bandmates the Earthlings, have added a second Chicago date to their previously announced 2022 tour. The added concert will take place on February 10, 2022, at the Auditorium Theatre. Special guest Glen Hansard will also open this show. Public tickets will only be...
