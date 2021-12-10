ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Unemployment claims drop

By Journal Record Staff
Journal Record
 6 days ago

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reported Thursday that initial claims for unemployment benefits declined by nearly 50% during the week that ended Nov. 27. Continued claims for benefits and four-week moving averages for...

journalrecord.com

cbs4local.com

Cost of wholesale goods rising at record rate as inflation woes continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — The average price distributors are paying manufacturers for wholesale goods is rising at a record rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Producer Price Index (PPI). November’s PPI rose nearly a full percent, according to the BLS, which pushes the PPI's final demand index...
BUSINESS
CBS San Francisco

California Unemployment Bucks National Trend of Shrinking Jobless Claims

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — New national numbers are out, showing first time claims for unemployment fell to 184,000 in the week ended Dec. 4, the lowest level since September of 1969, according to the Labor Department. But California is bucking the trend. “This morning, we had 20 percent of the new unemployment claims in the country, while we only have about 11.7 percent of the civilian labor force,” said Michael Bernick, an employment attorney and former head of the state Employment Development Department. Bernick says several COVID-related factors are contributing to California’s outsized share of the nation’s unemployed. “Lingering impacts of the very strict...
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Oesc
corpmagazine.com

First-Time Unemployment Claims Fall Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

After recording a disappointing 210,000 jobs added in November, the U.S. economy needed a little more good news. On Thursday, it got some. According to statistics released Thursday by the Labor Department, some 184,000 U.S. workers applied for first-time unemployment benefits last week, a drop of 43,000 from the week before.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Unemployment claims plunged last week to 184,000, the lowest since 1969

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in 52 years, more evidence that the U.S. job market is recovering from last year’s coronavirus recession. Unemployment claims dropped by 43,000 to 184,000 last week, the lowest since September 1969, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week moving average, […]
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
nhbr.com

Uptick reported in New Hampshire first-time unemployment claims

If you thought New Hampshire’s unemployment rate couldn’t go any lower, you may have been right. For the past 20 months, the state’s unemployment climate has cooled off from a pandemic-induced high to levels lower than they were before Covid-19 struck. But now we’re is treading on...
POLITICS
homenewshere.com

Massachusetts new unemployment claims rise, bucking national trend

(The Center Square) – While new unemployment claims are dropping across the nation, Massachusetts is bucking that trend. According to the latest Unemployment Claims report from the U.S. Department of Labor, 184,000 initial claims were filed for the week ending Dec. 4 by workers across the nation, a decrease of 43,000 from the previous week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maryland unemployment claims rise slightly as national numbers plummet

(The Center Square) – Maryland saw a slight uptick in new unemployment claims last week while they fell across the nation. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday released its latest weekly Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report, showing a decrease of 43,000 initial claims from the previous week to a total of 184,000. That is the lowest level of new claims filed since Sept. 6, 1969, when 182,000 claims were filed.
MARYLAND STATE
Journal Record

Employee turnover costs increasing burden for employers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Employers, many who have had a hard time lately finding people to fill open jobs, also face increasing challenges – and financial costs – related to people leaving jobs, according to a new survey from the Harris Poll. Some 42% of U.S. companies that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Florida Star

Jobs Report Misses Again, But Unemployment Continues Drop

WASHINGTON — How’s the economy? It depends on who you ask. While the monthly U.S. jobs report showed employers again added fewer jobs than anticipated in November, the unemployment rate also dropped to a post-pandemic low. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed an unexpectedly low number...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US November payrolls falter, unemployment rate falls as equities drop then recover

Nonfarm Payrolls add 210,000 after October’s 546,000 increase. Unemployment rate drops to 4.2% from 4.6%. Consensus forecast was 550,000 and 4.8%. Treasury rates and equities sink on weak payrolls, Omicron virus fears. The US labor market continued its erratic improvement in November adding far fewer jobs than expected but with...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

St. Louis Fed Official Weighs in on November Jobs Miss, Unemployment Drop

The U.S. jobs report fell way short of economist projections after adding just 210,000 in November compared to the expected 550,000. William M. Rodgers III, the VP and director of the Institute for Economic Equity at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, joined Cheddar to break down the jobs report and explained that while added payrolls didn't meet expectations, the economy is still progressing as the unemployment rate also fell 4.2 percent. "One month doesn't make a trend," Rodgers added. He did note that from an equity standpoint inflation is a cause for concern for middle and low-income families, as holiday season price hikes are expected to hit them hard.
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Maine jobless claims continue to drop

(The Center Square) – New claims for unemployment benefits in Maine dropped last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report. There were 815 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended Nov. 27, the federal agency reported on Thursday. That's 121 fewer than the previous week.
MAINE STATE
Washington Times

Unemployment claims less than expected as economy rebounds

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the first time rose last week but still fell below economists’ expectations, the Labor Department said Thursday. First-time filings for the week ending Nov. 27 totaled 222,000, much less than the 240,000 that economists forecasted. Still, the number of initial claims exceeded the 194,000 reported in the previous week.
ECONOMY

