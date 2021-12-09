Man involved in 2018 murder becomes third to take plea deal

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, one of four men involved in a 2018 murder pleaded guilty, becoming the third to take a deal.

Tyrique Pearl, Antonio Williams, Johnathan Bird and Davide Hudson were all connected to the murder of Amber Meadows at the Beckley Travel Lodge in July of 2018. Hudson was allegedly the one to pull the trigger and will be on trial beginning December 13, 2021.

According to Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, Williams pleaded guilty to Kidnapping and Involuntary Manslaughter and Bird pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping and Murder.

On Tuesday, Pearl also pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping and Murder.

Bird will be sentenced in January and Pearl in February, Parsons shared.

In turn for taking deals, Pearl, Williams and Bird will testify against Hudson during his trial, which is slated to begin in Judge Kirpatrick’s courtroom at 9 a.m. on Monday.