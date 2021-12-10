Cary Elwes got his start fetching sweets for Marlon Brando ‘Superman’ set

People did not have a lot of expectations for A Castle For Christmas, but the movie got, quite surprisingly, mostly positive reviews. The movie stars Brooke Shields as a highly successful romance writer seeking peace and quiet in Scotland and Cary Elwes as a duke who hesitantly opens his castle to Shields’ character. “Famed author, Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner,” the official synopsis goes. “Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.” Daniel M. Kimmel, of North Shore Movies, explained perfectly the appeal of the movie: “You may not remember the details of “A Castle for Christmas” a month from now, but if you’re looking for something to watch while eating leftovers, it should do the trick.”

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO