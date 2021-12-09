18 of the Most Comfortable Flats That'll Feel Absolutely Heavenly on Your Feet

Looking for a way to endure a long car trip, epic flight or a combination of the two? You need yourself a pair of the best travel pants around. My introduction to the genre came via my friend Jane on a multi-hour road trip. We were headed across California so she could give a big, motivational-type speech—the kind that would leave her drained (hence my playing chauffeur). She needed to look sharp, so she rocked a dress, heels, the full fancy enchilada. Then, once she finished her public appearance and we were back in the car, she muttered, “you don’t mind if I change, do you?” and immediately started wriggling into a pair of elastic-waist trousers and a t-shirt. “Ah, car pants!” She enthused. “I never drive anywhere important without them.”
