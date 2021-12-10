ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

2 Tower Health-owned hospitals to close in Chester County, Pa.

By 6abc Digital Staff
 6 days ago

Two Chester County, Pennsylvania hospitals owned by Tower Health will close because the sale of both facilities fell through.

Jennersville Hospital in West Grove will close on December 31 and Brandywine Hospital in Caln Township will close on January 31.

A buyer was set to acquire both hospitals, but Tower Health says the company did not meet its regulatory and financial obligations to complete the transaction.

Tower Health says it will work with patients to transition care and help employees on placement in other positions.

Tower Health released this statement on the closure:

"For sixteen months, Tower Health pursued every viable option to secure the future of Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals, including extensive exploration of potential new owners. When we announced a definitive agreement for Canyon Atlantic Partners to acquire both hospitals, we believed we had finally found a solution that would preserve Brandywine and Jennersville as acute care hospitals. Unfortunately, despite our understanding at the time the agreement was signed - and after multiple requests and extensions over the last three weeks - Canyon Atlantic Partners has ultimately not demonstrated the necessary regulatory and operational preparedness, nor validated its financial ability, to complete this transaction and operate these hospitals. As a result, both hospitals will close: Jennersville Hospital effective 11:59 PM on December 31, 2021; and Brandywine Hospital effective 11:59 PM on January 31, 2022.

We are deeply saddened by this turn of events, however, no viable options remain for the continued operation of these facilities. Our responsibility to our patients, as well as employees and the communities served, is to ensure this transition included an effective and safe path for change. In the end, we are highly disappointed that Canyon Atlantic Partners has not been able to satisfy these essential requirements. Tower Health will work with patients to transition care, and with employees and providers on placement into other positions."

Shar Stewart
6d ago

The administrators should be in jail. This is not closing because of Covid, it’s mismanagement was way before Covid

