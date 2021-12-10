2 Tower Health-owned hospitals to close in Chester County, Pa.

Two Chester County, Pennsylvania hospitals owned by Tower Health will close because the sale of both facilities fell through.

Jennersville Hospital in West Grove will close on December 31 and Brandywine Hospital in Caln Township will close on January 31.

A buyer was set to acquire both hospitals, but Tower Health says the company did not meet its regulatory and financial obligations to complete the transaction.

Tower Health says it will work with patients to transition care and help employees on placement in other positions.

We are deeply saddened by this turn of events, however, no viable options remain for the continued operation of these facilities. Our responsibility to our patients, as well as employees and the communities served, is to ensure this transition included an effective and safe path for change. In the end, we are highly disappointed that Canyon Atlantic Partners has not been able to satisfy these essential requirements. Tower Health will work with patients to transition care, and with employees and providers on placement into other positions."