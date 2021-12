VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 3, Christopher Varela Jr. was on trial for two charges. The first charge for murdering Melvin Louis Fabian and the second charge for tampering with evidence. Varela junior is sentenced for 99 years in prison for committing a first degree felony. During the closing statement, the defendant’s attorney plead for the jury to consider Varela Jr.’s previous medical history. According to Varela’s parents, he suffered a concussion when he played football in high school. When his father Christopher Varela senior took the stand and was asked about this incident, he claimed Varela Jr. was more social before he suffered a concussion and then become more reserved afterwards.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO