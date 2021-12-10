ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kim Potter trial: Daunte Wright was 'just gasping' after shooting, girlfriend says

By Amy Forliti And Steve Karnowski
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCX1t_0dItGUPd00

The woman who was riding with Daunte Wright when he was pulled over by police tearfully testified on Thursday about the chaos right after an officer shot him, saying she screamed at Wright trying to get a response but that he "wasn't answering me and he was just gasping."

"I grabbed, like, whatever was in the car. I don't remember if it was a sweater or a towel or a blanket or something ... and put it on his chest like, like you know, you see in movies and TV shows," Alayna Albrecht-Payton, who was Wright's girlfriend, testified. "I didn't know what to do."

Albrecht-Payton answered Wright's cellphone as his mother tried frantically to reestablish contact after a call with him was cut off right before he was shot. Wright's mother, Katie Bryant, testified tearfully on Wednesday that she first saw her son's apparently lifeless body via that video call.

"I pointed the camera on him," Albrecht-Payton said. "And I'm so sorry I did that."

Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Wright's April 11 death in Brooklyn Center. The white former officer - she resigned two days after the shooting - has said she meant to use her Taser on the 20-year-old Wright, who was Black, after he attempted to drive away from a traffic stop as officers tried to arrest him, but that she grabbed her handgun instead.

Albrecht-Payton, 20, took the stand on the second day of testimony, after opening statements Wednesday in which prosecutors portrayed Potter as a veteran cop who had been repeatedly trained in Taser use, with warnings about avoiding such deadly mix-ups.

SEE ALSO | Opening statements begin in trial of Kim Potter, ex-cop charged in Daunte Wright's shooting death

The defense countered that Potter had simply made an error. Attorney Paul Engh also said Wright might have averted tragedy if he had surrendered to Potter and the other officers at the scene.

Defense attorney Earl Gray pressed Albrecht-Payton on Wright's actions immediately after Potter shot him, in an apparent attempt to show that Wright deliberately tried to drive away even while gravely wounded.

Albrecht-Payton said Wright's hands "were never on the wheel" and that the car moved away from the scene because his foot was on the gas.

Gray also questioned Albrecht-Payton about the couple's activities before the traffic stop. She testified that they had smoked marijuana that day.

The jury was shown police videos that showed the scene after Wright's vehicle slammed into another car. The collision was captured by the dashcam of Officer Alan Salvosa's police car, which was behind the car when Wright's vehicle struck it.

Salvosa's body camera showed him calling for aid as he drew his weapon and repeatedly ordered "Put your hands up!" to the occupants of Wright's car. The passenger - Albrecht-Payton - is heard saying "I can't." Salvosa testified that he couldn't see into the rear of the car, which he knew had just left a location where officers were seeking to make an arrest.

As Salvosa waited for backup and ambulances, about 8 1/2 minutes passed from the moment of the crash before officers moved in to begin trying to help Wright. Testimony showed that officers weren't sure what they were dealing with and took time to approach the car safely. Salvosa's body camera footage shows that officers at the scene of the crash did not immediately know that Wright had been shot.

In her opening statement, prosecutor Erin Eldridge told the jury that after Potter shot Wright, she didn't try to render aid and didn't immediately call in the shooting. She said this meant that officers approaching his crashed vehicle "didn't know what they were dealing with" and waited for almost 10 minutes before they "dragged Daunte Wright's dead body out of the car."

Brooklyn Center Officer Anthony Luckey testified that he reported seconds after the shooting that shots had been fired.

Judge Regina Chu on Thursday denied a mistrial motion from Potter's attorneys, who argued that prosecutors were spending too much time presenting prejudicial evidence such as photos of Wright's body.

"I didn't see any evidence directed towards the proof of guilt today, but rather evidence of sordid pictures and prejudicial impact that had little relevance," Engh said.

Prosecutor Matt Frank said the evidence presented showed that Potter's actions created a danger to others, which is something the state will have to prove as it seeks a longer sentence for Potter than is called for under the state's guidelines. He also said the medical testimony addresses the cause of Wright's death.

Chu also said that she ruled in chambers that the state must eliminate duplicate autopsy photos. She said that any images of Wright with his eyes open must be blacked out above the nose.

RELATED | Mostly white jury seated in trial of Kim Potter, ex-cop charged in Daunte Wright's shooting death

"The jury is not supposed to be deciding this case based upon sympathy, passion, or anything of that sort," she said.

Prosecutors on Thursday also called the wife and the daughter of a man who was in the car struck by Wright's to testify about the toll the crash took on the man's health. Denise Lundgren Wells testified that her father, Kenneth Lundgren, had health issues before the crash but that his decline accelerated afterward. He is now in his 80s and in hospice care, she testified.

Video dominated the first day of testimony, with officers' body cameras and a different police dashcam that showed Potter threatening to shoot Wright with a Taser as another officer tried to pull him out of his car. After she shot him with her gun, Potter can be heard saying, "I just shot him. ... I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun!"

A mostly white jury was seated last week in the case, which sparked angry demonstrations outside the Brooklyn Center police station last spring just as former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was on trial 10 miles (16 kilometers) away for killing George Floyd.

First-degree manslaughter requires prosecutors to prove Potter acted recklessly. Second-degree requires them to prove culpable negligence. Neither charge requires proof that she intended to kill. State sentencing guidelines call for just over seven years in prison on the first charge and four years on the other.

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Charged in Connection with Uncle’s Murder

A 31-year-old Joliet man has been charged in connection to the murder of his uncle. It was at 3:35pm on Wednesday, December 8th that Joliet Police were called to the 900 block of Natoma Court for a domestic disturbance. A female victim told officers she had been battered by her ex-boyfriend. The ex, Anthony Harames, refused to exit the residence for police which led to a multiple-hour standoff. Eventually Harames was taken into custody without incident.
JOLIET, IL
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
CBS 46

Member of Bloods street gang sentenced for 2018 murder of 17-year-old

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Dantae Lamar Jones has been convicted of killing 17-year-old Jalen Camron, according to the Clayton County District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley. Jones, who was a convicted felon and high-ranking member of the Bloods criminal street gang, ordered Camron and several other individuals into a car on Jan. 13, 2018. He then drove it to an abandoned home on Apache Lane. Once they arrived, he ordered Camron out of the car and gunned him down in the presence of other individuals. He was arrested on Jan. 16 by the Fugitives Unit of the Clayton County Police Department.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Women Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up Ambridge Home

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County. Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said. Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence. When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said...
AMBRIDGE, PA
phl17.com

22-year-old beaten to death by her father, police say

New Jersey (WPHL)– Police are searching for a man who is being accused of killing his own daughter in South Jersey. The incident happened Monday morning at the 100 block of Round Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to authorities. According to police, 22-year-old, Katherine Kelemen, was found beaten inside...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Brooklyn#Minneapolis#Attorneys
wfmd.com

Trial Of Man Who Murdered Girlfriend Begins In Frederick

Prosecutors say Richard Cartnail III killed Tykerria Dawson. Frederick, Md (NS) – The murder trial for Richard Cartnail III of Frederick, accused of killing his girlfriend, began Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court. Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said they started by sitting 12 jurors and 2 alternates....
FREDERICK, MD
uticaphoenix.net

Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to

GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said the fundraising campaign violated the company’s term that prohibits collecting funds for the legal defense of a violent crime. The for-profit crowdfunding platform told the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Two women charged after shooting woman in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two women are behind bars after they shot another woman in the face last month, Memphis Police said on Sunday. Investigators said a woman was trying to leave an apartment complex along Jackson Avenue in Nutbush when Beatrice Broyles, 25 and Asia Dowdy, 23 decided the woman wasn’t going anywhere. Detectives said the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Dallas News

Jurors sentence McKinney woman to probation in 2018 slaying of husband

A McKinney woman who was accused of ambushing her husband as he showered and then fleeing their house after the shooting, leaving their two young children behind, was acquitted of murder this month. A Collin County jury instead convicted Morgan Leigh Sims, 36, of the lesser charge of manslaughter and...
MCKINNEY, TX
WISH-TV

Girl charged as adult sentenced to 50 years for 2 murders in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette woman who turned 18 in June was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison after being charged as an adult with three counts of murder, according to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office. Jaelynn Billups also was found guilty of five other criminal charges after...
LAFAYETTE, IN
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
61K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy