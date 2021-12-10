ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapurna's latest RPG is about disappointing your family

By B. Menegus
Engadget
 6 days ago

Annapurna Interactive—now practically a byword for beautiful, experimental games—have struck oil publishing some unlikely titles, like 2019's Groundhog Day-meets-flight sim Outer Wilds, or the splattery meditations of The Unfinished...

www.engadget.com

Gamezebo

Scarlet Fate Is the Fantasy RPG Sequel to Knights of Fantasy, and it’s Out Now

Scarlet Fate, from prolific publisher and developer Game Hollywood, is the long-awaited sequel to the hugely popular Knights of Fantasy – and you can play it right now. For the uninitiated, Knights of Fantasy is a strategy-RPG with idle gameplay. It sees you playing in real-time multiplayer battles, summoning heroes, and more, all while goggling at the gorgeous anime visuals.
COMICS
rockpapershotgun.com

Thirsty Suitors is about battling your exes and disappointing your parents

At tonight's Game Awards, Falcon Age developers Outerloop Games announced Thirsty Suitors, a story-driven RPG about fending off suitors and exes while trying not to disappoint your family. Published by Annapurna Interactive, it looks eccentric and colourful, with battles involve throwing ghostly cars and calling in giant family members to swat your opponents. It also features cooking, skateboarding, and possibly dancing (though I can't quite tell from the trailer if the dancing is separate from the battling).
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

FuRyu's Monark RPG's Combat Trailer Previews Theme Song

Game launches on February 22 in N. America, February 25 in Europe. NIS America began streaming an English combat trailer for publisher FuRyu and developer Lancarse's new game Monark on Tuesday. The video previews a theme song titled "Pleiades" by harusaruhi. The game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5,...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Netlix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop is over after one disappointing season

Netflix has canceled its much-hyped and equally maligned Cowboy Bebop adaptation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant decided against renewing the series. The decision comes just three weeks after the show's November 19th premiere. Like with many of its other high-profile cancellations, Netflix is said to have weighed the show's viewership numbers with the potential cost of filming another season.
TV SERIES
Engadget

'Lord of the Rings: Gollum' reveals new gameplay footage

Gollum promises to be a journey through Middle Earth through the eyes of one of its least heroic inhabitants. Now we're getting to lay eyes on how it'll look in action, thanks to a new trailer released during the Game Awards. We've been teased with some idea of its locales...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

The 'Cuphead' DLC will finally arrive on June 30th

Studio MDHR has finally announced a release date for the long-awaited Cuphead expansion. After a string of delays, The Delicious Last Course will arrive on June 30th, nearly five years after the run-and-gun platformer debuted. A trailer that emerged at The Game Awards shows more of that gorgeous 1930s-style art...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'Among Us' is heading to VR with help from the 'I Expect You To Die' team

It may not be suspicious, but it certainly is a surprise. Among Us is getting the first-person, VR treatment, and the experience is heading to PlayStation VR, Meta Quest 2 and Steam. There's no release date, but this is seriously happening, people. Among Us VR was revealed during Thursday night's...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Square Enix action-RPG 'Forspoken' hits PS5 and PC on May 24th, 2022

Forspoken, the action role-playing game from Final Fantasy XV studio Luminous Productions, will hit PlayStation 5 and PC on May 24th, 2022. Publisher Square Enix revealed the release date in a new trailer during The Game Awards, showing off fresh gameplay and world-building elements. In Forspoken, protagonist Frey Holland is...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Assassin's Creed crossover brings together two characters separated by 1,300 years

With a narrative that has spanned the course of history, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise has frequently seen some of its characters overlap with one another. In Assassin’s Creed Rogue, for instance, we saw protagonist Shay Cormac run into Adéwalé of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Haytham Kenway of Assassin’s Creed III. But those characters were all contemporaries of one another, and Ubisoft is now doing something different.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Annapurna Reveals Thirsty Suitors, an Action RPG About Skating and Dating

Today, the creators of Falcon Age and publisher Annapurna revealed a brand new RPG called Thirsty Suitors, a story-driven adventure about navigating a messy past, balancing family expectations with a dating life, and looking very cool while skateboarding around town. Thirsty Suitors follows Jala, a young woman who returns home...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' trailer gives us a first look at Knuckles

Sonic the Hedgehog turned out to be one of the biggest movies of 2020, despite serious CG character issues that caused a three-month delay. Now, Paramount has dropped the first trailer for the sequel that gives us our first look at a new character, Knuckles, voiced by none other than Idris Elba.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Netflix created an info hub for its original shows and movies

Netflix has opened up a fan-focused hub for updates and information about its shows and movies. The minisite is called Tudum, the same name as a three-hour fan event that took place in September. It's also the onomatopoeic name for the signature sound that plays when you fire up Netflix or start watching an Original.
TV & VIDEOS
San Angelo LIVE!

Paramount Releases Trailers for Highly Anticipated Video Game Adaptations

LOS ANGELES, CA- Paramount dropped a few trailers for surprise video game movie sequel and a highly anticipated video game live action series this past weekend. Up first is the first look at the SEGE video game adaptation sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Back in 2019 when the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer dropped, fans across the internet were upset at the design of the beloved character. Instead of ignoring the fans, the crew went to work and came up with a design that fans loved and proved it by showing up to see the movie in theaters. According to boxofficemojo.com, Sonic made right…
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands trailer shows what happens when your RPG goes wrong

The latest trailer for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands shows what happens when Tina's skills as a GM get called into question. In a new video revealed during The Game Awards this evening (and which you can watch below), Gearbox offers a closer look at the narrative behind the fantasy spin on the traditional Borderlands experience, introducing your character as 'the Fatesworn'.
VIDEO GAMES
TIME

Halo Infinite Made Me Love Gaming With Friends Again

Nostalgia is a curse. Its memory manipulation makes us hyperinflate the value or quality of past relationships, experiences, things we loved. When we see them again, the disappointment can be a shock. No, Speed Racer was not a good cartoon show. No, your grade school crush wasn’t that impressed at your spelling test scores. But yes, the first Halo game was, and still is, the greatest first-person shooter video game ever made. Its mysterious setting on an alien ring world, its stoic soldier facing off against the impossible, its riveting and exciting gameplay. It all adds up to an unforgettable experience that begins what becomes an iconic trilogy of titles.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Zendaya Steps Out in a Superhero Mask and Webbed Dress to the ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere

Considering the fact that Every. Single. Look. Zendaya’s worn to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a master class in both style and references, fans had big expectations for her red carpet appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday night. And she went alllll the way out. By which I mean Zendaya showed up in a shimmery nude dress embellished with spider webs and at one point wore a lace mask with strong superhero vibes. I mean….
BEAUTY & FASHION

