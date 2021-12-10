ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden set to make 1st late-night TV appearance as president

By AP Wire
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting ready for his first late-night TV appearance since taking office.

Biden is set to appear Friday on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with comedian Jimmy Fallon. Biden will appear virtually; the White House didn’t say where he will be when he tapes the segment.

Biden is suffering from a steep drop in the polls and has been under pressure to engage more with the media. He’s been trying to improve his standing with the public by traveling around the country to promote a $1 trillion infrastructure law as well as a separate social welfare and climate bill that has stalled in the Senate.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Mark Meadows said he was 'surprised' he didn't crack his phone's screen when he angrily dialed a Fox News editor on election night after the network projected Biden would win Arizona: book

Mark Meadows said it was "infuriating" when Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night. Meadows quickly called Fox News editor Bill Sammon, forcefully tapping the numbers on his phone. "I'm surprised I didn't crack the screen of my iPhone," the former Trump aide wrote in his new book.
ARIZONA STATE
Los Angeles Daily News

The problem with Kamala Harris

On March 9, 2020—just days after Joe Biden effectively secured his position as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president—then-candidate Biden described himself as “a bridge” to a new generation of Democratic leaders who are “the future of this country.”. From the outset of his campaign,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

CNN floats possible replacements for Biden in 2024

CNN's Chris Cillizza on Monday published an article in which he names Democrats who could possibly replace President Biden in the 2024 presidential elections. Cillizza listed Biden's age and current political problems as the reason why he might be replaced on the Democrat ticket in 2024. "Combine President Joe Biden's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Ap#The White House#Senate
Atlanta Daily World

Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama Emerge As Top Candidates For 2024 Election

The 2024 presidential election may be years away, but political pollsters are always looking towards the future. While putting together a Hill-HarrisX poll, researchers asked potential voters who they would like to support in the upcoming presidential race if President Joe Biden were not to run for re-election. Through this effort, Vice President Kamala Harris emerged as the leading political candidate with 13% of the vote and former First Lady Michelle Obama followed closely behind with 10% of the vote. Other potential candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Cory Booker, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg earned less than 5% of voters’ support.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Manchin hits Dems' $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has signaled anew that he's still not ready to back his party's $2 trillion social and environment legislation, then talked to President Joe Biden as party leaders scrambled for a pathway to advance the long-stalled package — preferably by Christmas.The West Virginia lawmaker declined to describe his telephone conversation with the president Monday, saying he and Biden are “talking about different iterations" and saying “anything's possible" when asked if they could reach a deal by the holiday.White House spokesman Andrew Bates said the two men had “a good, constructive phone call" and would talk again...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy