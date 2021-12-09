ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Christian Pulisic Reveals His 'Perfect Team' Including Chelsea & USMNT Legends

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has revealed who he would pick to be in his perfect five-a-side team, made up of his former teammates and legends of his past.

This excluded Borussia Dortmund teammates as it focused on players past and present from Chelsea and the USMNT.

Speaking to the Premier League, Pulisic surprised with his selection as he opted for two Americans, two Chelsea legends and himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TP9ij_0dItDJqF00
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

In goal, Pulisic started with a surprise as he opted for former Everton and USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard ahead of the likes of Edoaurd Mendy and Petr Cech.

The Chelsea forward played with Howard during their time together with the USMNT and it is understandable him opting for his ex international teammate, who played 121 times for America and kept 42 clean sheets.

Next up, Pulisic was asked to choose a defender and there was no surprise as he went for John Terry. The American named the Chelsea legend as captain of his team, stating his leadership qualities as the reason for handing him the armband.

Whilst Pulisic never played with Terry, he recognises the defender as one of the best of all time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZiSoW_0dItDJqF00
IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Interestingly, up next in the midfield position, Pulisic chose his former manager Frank Lampard.

When asked why he picked his former boss, Pulisic stuck to discussing his playing style as he said: "Frank Lampard was a great leader in the team. He was box to box and scored a lot of goals."

Finally, Pulisic rounded the team off with American hero Clint Dempsey, another former Premier League and USMNT player as he chose those four to play alongside him.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Transfer Talk: Chelsea’s Pulisic rumored to join Barcelona

The United States men’s national team star, Christian Pulisic, could be on his way out of Chelsea this winter break as a move to FC Barcelona could occur. Pulisic, 23, has not seen much activity this season under Thomas Tuchel, only making 10 appearances managing to score two goals. However, Pulisic was injured for about three full months due to his ankle injury suffered in USMNT World Cup Qualifying action.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Howard
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Clint Dempsey
Person
John Terry
The Independent

Burnley vs Watford postponed hours before kick-off after Covid outbreak

Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled kick-off, amid an increasing number of Covid cases for the visiting side.While exact numbers of positive tests have not been disclosed, a short statement on the Burnley website, later also replicated on Watford’s, noted that the Premier League Board had taken the final decision to call off the fixture, citing the Hornets’ inability to call up enough players to partake in the game.It read: “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usmnt#Chelsea Usmnt#Borussia Dortmund#The Premier League#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tributes to retiring Aguero and Anderson caught out – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 15.FootballTributes were paid to the retiring Sergio Aguero.One of the best strikers ever! Want to wish you all the best for the future legend. See you soon @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/DLsZ2aL6jg— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 15, 2021An extraordinary striker has retired from the game, but also a great team mate, a friend and a unique personality. Thanks and respect to an authentic Man City phenomenon.I wish you nothing but the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Conor Gallagher needs to be playing regular football, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira believes Conor Gallagher’s loan spell with Crystal Palace has been “win-win” for all parties involved so far but stressed the importance of the midfielder continuing to play regularly.The 21-year-old has scored six goals and made three assists for the Eagles since joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer.Gallagher’s form earned him an England debut last month while the Blues’ own injury issues in midfield has resulted in speculation boss Thomas Tuchel could recall the academy graduate.But Palace manager Vieira said: “I think at his age what is important is to play week in, week out.“You...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
562
Followers
5K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy