ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Doesn’t Even Look Like Herself Anymore—Her Face Has Changed SO Much

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rld5b_0dItBDl900

Kourtney Kardashian’s life has changed so much over the past two years, but falling in love with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and seemingly living her best life isn’t the only major change in the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s life. The newly-engaged former reality TV star’s face appears to have changed so much over the years too, and despite commonly being regarded as the most natural Kardashian in the family, it’s clear to see that there are more than a few subtle – and not-so-subtle-differences; especially when side by side before and after pictures are inspected.

So without further ado, we’re going to take a look at some of the differences in Kourt’s face by looking at recent pics and comparing them with some blasts from the past…

Her brows are so different

When side by side pictures of the mom-of-three are examined, it’s clear to see that the shape and position of her eyebrows have changed quite dramatically. This could be down to Botox and some excellent brow treatments such as brow lamination, tinting, microblading, the list goes on, but it’s also speculated that she could have had a brow lift operation to achieve her perfectly symmetrical brows, as the flawless results aren’t always achievable with just Botox alone.

Kourtney Kardashian’s life has changed so much over the past two years, but falling in love with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and seemingly living her best life isn’t the only major change in the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s life. The newly-engaged former reality TV star’s face appears to have changed so much over the years too, and despite commonly being regarded as the most natural Kardashian in the family, it’s clear to see that there are more than a few subtle – and not-so-subtle-differences; especially when side by side before and after pictures are inspected.

So without further ado, we’re going to take a look at some of the differences in Kourt’s face by looking at recent pics and comparing them with some blasts from the past…

Her brows are so different

When side by side pictures of the mom-of-three are examined, it’s clear to see that the shape and position of her eyebrows have changed quite dramatically. This could be down to Botox and some excellent brow treatments such as brow lamination, tinting, microblading, the list goes on, but it’s also speculated that she could have had a brow lift operation to achieve her perfectly symmetrical brows, as the flawless results aren’t always achievable with just Botox alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgl3x_0dItBDl900

Has Kourtney had rhinoplasty?

Two of her sisters have their own beauty empires, so it is possible that her contouring game is stronger than most women's thanks to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics makeup lines. However, it's widely speculated that Kourtney's narrow nose – which is evidently smaller and thinner than it was when she was younger – is also down to some help from the plastic surgeon's knife.

Her chin is so symmetrical now!

Having a perfectly balanced chin is clearly very important in Hollywood, which is why Kourtney could very well have had some work done to her chin, either by having fillers on various parts of her face to balance everything out, or even more drastically, by undergoing chin surgery to achieve that more noticeable point and perfectly symmetrical shape. We don’t know what she has had done – if anything – but we can't ignore the evidence which is that her chin is definitely more sculpted and symmetrical than it was in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lBvY_0dItBDl900

What does the internet think?

On the @drlee90210 TikTok page, on which the plastic surgeon regularly speculates on what procedures celebs may or may not have had done, the comments section was divided when it came to the eldest Kardashian sister. "There is no such thing as a natural Kardashian," one user quipped, while another noted that her procedures are very obvious when before and after images are examined, which is actually very reassuring for us regular folk. "Wow! She looked so ordinary before! This is wonderful to know that she had work done for those trying to reach similar beauty standards," the user said. However, many other TikTok users insisted that Kourt's different face is all down to makeup, largely because the times and trends have changed, and therefore, so has Kourtney's makeup.

"She literally just grew out her eyebrows bc it’s not the early 2000s anymore & contoured her nose," one fan said, while another added, "She didn’t have a brow lift you can just comb your brow hair. And makeup." And of course there are users who met somewhere in the middle, writing that while Kourt may have had some work done, it's definitely more on the subtle side (especially when compared to her sisters!) which therefore makes it look more natural. "A natural kardashian doesn’t exist," one user said, followed by a crying laughing emoji. "But I agree her work has been the best done and subtle along with Kendall," they added.

And what does Kourtney herself have to say?

The Kardashians have been commenting on (and sometimes denying!) plastic surgery rumors for most of their lives – and Kourtney is the latest one to put her two cents in! Kourtney couldn’t help but comment on an Instagram post from @popcultureangel, which was posted on December 7th, in which the user shared some old throwback pics of the women from the famous family looking very different to how they look today. The post had the caption: "the kardashians before they became 'the kardashians.'" And as you can imagine, many, many IG users were quick to share their own thoughts regarding the improvements the ladies may have had over the years. "No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment," Kourtney began, in reference to one particular comment from a user who alleged that she and her sisters had a Brazilian butt lift, among other things. "Butt shot and Brazilian Butt Lift, um thanks, and you were just getting started," she added. We absolutely love her response!

Comments / 46

Jennifer Mitchell
3d ago

in my opinion...none of the Kardashian girls were pretty. They look a lot better after plastic surgery and expensive makeup tho. I guess I would look that good too if I had the money they have. Just stating facts

Reply(5)
12
Lady J
2d ago

...or how about she just got older? People do tend to develop as they age. Weight gain/loss, better makeup techniques, etc. all can change a person's appearance. Anything for a "story". SMH

Reply(1)
7
BadCompany
4d ago

That’s what plenty of money can do for ya! Always thought she was beautiful anyways, but can’t resist- pic on the left=hood rat, pic on the right=supermodel 🤣

Reply
4
Related
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday in Mexico With Their Kids: Photos!

A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children. Based on social media, the Poosh.com founder, 42, brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It’s unclear whether or not her oldest son, Mason, went on the trip.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Caitlyn Jenner LEAKS Baby Bombshell, Reveals 2 Pregnancies?

Caitlyn Jenner sparked the Kardashian pregnancy rumors. The proud grandmother said there are two grandkids on the way. The aspiring politician made an appearance on Good Morning Britain where she may have accidentally spilled the beans. Apparently, she dropped some MAJOR news during the interview. Caitlyn was nervous or so...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

The Next Kylie Jenner? Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Reveals She’s Launching a Makeup Line

A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!. “If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”
ALABAMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
BUENA PARK, CA
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Take Photos With Fan On Breakfast Date At The Beverly Hills Hotel

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed a morning breakfast date at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, and happily took selfies with a music journalist!. Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, were spotted on yet another date! The SKIMS founder and Saturday Night Live actor enjoyed a ritzy breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Nov. 27 — just two days after Thanksgiving. While paparazzi didn’t seem to catch the new couple heading into the iconic Los Angeles spot, music journalist Paul Barewijk recognized the two and asked for a selfie.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kardashians#Reality Tv#Poosh#Botox
US Magazine

The Kardashians Think Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Could Become ‘Serious’: They ‘Are All for It’

Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kourtney Kardashian Slammed For Penelope’s Latest Adult Accessory

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick, 9, have been making headlines over the past couple of weeks. The initial reason had to do with what was dubbed Penelope’s “secret TikTok.” Now, Kourtney is slammed for Penelope’s latest adult accessory. Keep reading to find out what’s going on. Update On...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Inside Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint’s 6th Birthday Party: Photos

Birthday bash! Kim Kardashian’s eldest son, Saint, celebrated his 6th birthday on Sunday, December 5, with an outdoor party. The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s sister Kourtney Kardashian shared Instagram Story photos from the event, including an inflatable slide and a cake designed to look like Saint. “Name...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Move OVER Tristan!!! Does Scott Disick Want Khloe Kardashian?!

Scott Disick is sharing more support for Khloe Kardashian. As fans know, the two have become good friends over the years. They became friends when Scott first started dating his baby mama and ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. Even though Kourtney and Scott have been on and off over the years, he remained close to Koko.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Has An A+ Response After A Fan Asks If She's Pregnant With Travis Barker's Baby

Mid-October brought Kardashian fans a momentous event: the engagement of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, complete with a huge rock, a very romantic beach-set proposal, and some sexy, celebratory topless pics from Kourt herself. While the couple’s romantic relationship has, indeed, moved rather quickly, Kardashian is definitely taking no shit about their romance from anyone, and recently had an A+ response after a fan asked if she was already pregnant with Barker’s baby.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Oh Hi, Khloé Kardashian Pretty Much Wore a Disco Ball as a Dress Last Night

Khloé Kardashian just made her first public appearance since news broke that Tristan Thompson has allegedly welcomed a third child, and she looked amazing. And very sparkly. Khloé stepped out to support her sister Kim Kardashian at the People's Choice Awards (where Kim won a Fashion Icon Award), joining her onstage in a glittery mini dress that is giving major disco ball vibes.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Khloe Kardashian Tells Haters to Leave Her Daughter True ‘Alone’: I’m Over ‘Unsolicited Commentary’

Censoring herself. Khloé Kardashian is careful not to post too much about her 3-year-old daughter, True, on social media because she wants to avoid the parenting police. “I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, told Cosmopolitan UK in her December 2021/January 2022 cover story, published on Friday, November 19. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
119K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy