Kourtney Kardashian Doesn’t Even Look Like Herself Anymore—Her Face Has Changed SO Much

Kourtney Kardashian’s life has changed so much over the past two years, but falling in love with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and seemingly living her best life isn’t the only major change in the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s life. The newly-engaged former reality TV star’s face appears to have changed so much over the years too, and despite commonly being regarded as the most natural Kardashian in the family, it’s clear to see that there are more than a few subtle – and not-so-subtle-differences; especially when side by side before and after pictures are inspected.

So without further ado, we’re going to take a look at some of the differences in Kourt’s face by looking at recent pics and comparing them with some blasts from the past…

Her brows are so different

When side by side pictures of the mom-of-three are examined, it’s clear to see that the shape and position of her eyebrows have changed quite dramatically. This could be down to Botox and some excellent brow treatments such as brow lamination, tinting, microblading, the list goes on, but it’s also speculated that she could have had a brow lift operation to achieve her perfectly symmetrical brows, as the flawless results aren’t always achievable with just Botox alone.

Has Kourtney had rhinoplasty?

Two of her sisters have their own beauty empires, so it is possible that her contouring game is stronger than most women's thanks to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics makeup lines. However, it's widely speculated that Kourtney's narrow nose – which is evidently smaller and thinner than it was when she was younger – is also down to some help from the plastic surgeon's knife.

Her chin is so symmetrical now!

Having a perfectly balanced chin is clearly very important in Hollywood, which is why Kourtney could very well have had some work done to her chin, either by having fillers on various parts of her face to balance everything out, or even more drastically, by undergoing chin surgery to achieve that more noticeable point and perfectly symmetrical shape. We don’t know what she has had done – if anything – but we can't ignore the evidence which is that her chin is definitely more sculpted and symmetrical than it was in the past.

What does the internet think?

On the @drlee90210 TikTok page, on which the plastic surgeon regularly speculates on what procedures celebs may or may not have had done, the comments section was divided when it came to the eldest Kardashian sister. "There is no such thing as a natural Kardashian," one user quipped, while another noted that her procedures are very obvious when before and after images are examined, which is actually very reassuring for us regular folk. "Wow! She looked so ordinary before! This is wonderful to know that she had work done for those trying to reach similar beauty standards," the user said. However, many other TikTok users insisted that Kourt's different face is all down to makeup, largely because the times and trends have changed, and therefore, so has Kourtney's makeup.

"She literally just grew out her eyebrows bc it’s not the early 2000s anymore & contoured her nose," one fan said, while another added, "She didn’t have a brow lift you can just comb your brow hair. And makeup." And of course there are users who met somewhere in the middle, writing that while Kourt may have had some work done, it's definitely more on the subtle side (especially when compared to her sisters!) which therefore makes it look more natural. "A natural kardashian doesn’t exist," one user said, followed by a crying laughing emoji. "But I agree her work has been the best done and subtle along with Kendall," they added.

And what does Kourtney herself have to say?

The Kardashians have been commenting on (and sometimes denying!) plastic surgery rumors for most of their lives – and Kourtney is the latest one to put her two cents in! Kourtney couldn’t help but comment on an Instagram post from @popcultureangel, which was posted on December 7th, in which the user shared some old throwback pics of the women from the famous family looking very different to how they look today. The post had the caption: "the kardashians before they became 'the kardashians.'" And as you can imagine, many, many IG users were quick to share their own thoughts regarding the improvements the ladies may have had over the years. "No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment," Kourtney began, in reference to one particular comment from a user who alleged that she and her sisters had a Brazilian butt lift, among other things. "Butt shot and Brazilian Butt Lift, um thanks, and you were just getting started," she added. We absolutely love her response!