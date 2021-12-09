Tom Holland revealed how he messed up his Star Wars Audition on ‘Hot Ones’

“I’m gonna go for a second hit,” says Tom Holland after being brought to tears from the spiciness of a chicken wing. Holland joined Hot Ones Cinematic Universe to shock host Sean Evans with his double bites of the spiciest hot sauces. Instead of pressuring Holland into giving No Way Home spoilers, Evans asks the Spider-Man star about how coming-of-age 1980s films influenced the Jon Watts MCU films. He revealed that his biggest goal in playing Spider-Man was “to be this generation’s Marty McFly,” sharing that his relationship with Robert Downey Jr. was a source of pride for him. To him, “there’s a lot of similarities between Marty and Doc” and Peter Parker and Tony Stark, even calling the Back to the Future deep fake “a huge honor.” Between asking for a doctor to taking a lap to walk off the heat, Holland was dedicated to the spicy cause, finishing off the challenge with the last dab of the spiciest sauce. No one can call him a chicken (wing!).
