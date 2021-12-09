ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Holland revealed how he messed up his Star Wars Audition on ‘Hot Ones’

energy941.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Holland recently discussed how he messed up a Star Wars audition on the latest episode of Hot Ones. According to Tom, he could not stop laughing during the audition, but he...

www.energy941.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Declares He ‘Loves’ Zendaya ‘Very Much’ & Reveals Why They Keep Relationship Private

For the first time, Tom Holland spoke at-length about his romantic relationship with Zendaya in a new interview with ‘GQ.’. Four months after Tom Holland and Zendaya went public with their relationship, the actor is opening up about the romance in an interview with GQ magazine. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom explained. The actor was referring to photos that surfaced of him and Zendaya kissing at the beginning of July 2021, leading to a collective freakout amongst their fans about the status of their relationship.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Tom Holland
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Freaking Out Over Zendaya's Red Carpet Appearance at the Premiere

Monday night saw the red-carpet premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and while fans around the world were undeniably excited to see the film's stars as they celebrated the highly anticipated Sony/Marvel film, it wasn't just the excitement for the movie that had fans taking to the internet freaking out. Star Zendaya stole the red carpet with her spiderweb-inspired look and while the third installment of the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy might be the most exciting movie of the year, it paled in comparison to the excitement Zendaya caused with her incredible red-carpet style.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Reveals How the Movie Pays Tribute to Sam Raimi's Trilogy

While the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home is being treated as the "end of a trilogy" and the culminating installment of everything Tom Holland's Spider-Man has been through in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's hard to ignore the influence of Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy. Twenty years later, it's still largely considered the character's cinematic high point, and while Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming) are respected filmmakers, they aren't the kind of people who reshaped an entire genre (or two) like Raimi can say he is.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Ones
Cinema Blend

Tom Holland Recalls Hilarious 'Confidence Boost' He Got From A Cab Driver Ahead Of Final Spider-Man Audition

In some way, it’s almost hard to believe that Tom Holland has played the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man for over five years now. Most can probably still remember when he was first announced in the role and his eventual spectacular debut also stands out in one’s mind. Of course, ahead of that, he had to audition and, based on past comments from the actor, it was a lengthy process. Just about anyone would find this to be a daunting undertaking, but the star was able to push through. Though he’s now revealed that ahead of his final audition, he got a hilarious “confidence boost” from a cab driver, which may not have helped to keep him calm.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals His Secret Weapon for Acting in Spider-Man Costume

Tom Holland has a secret weapon for acting in his Spider-Man costume. During his appearance on Hot Ones this week, the Marvel hero talked about the importance of using those arms to the fullest ability. Holland says that his secret weapon is acting like his arms don't have a full range of motion. Embellishing movement is basically mandatory with your face covered up. The actor basically has to perform half of these Spider-Man movies behind the mask, so the rest of his appendages become very necessary. Maximizing that movement and making good use of those eye lenses are nice ways to make sure his emotions are legible on screen. (However, his pain tolerance in the face of those spicy wings is right there for all to see in the clip below.)
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals His Favorite Parts About Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Movies

We're a matter of days away from the debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and fans are incredibly excited to see what it brings to the Spider-Man mythos. The film's take on Peter Parker, portrayed by Tom Holland, is at the center of the third live-action series of Spider-Man films, following entries starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. While the jury's still out as to whether or not Maguire or Garfield will appear in No Way Home, some are using the multiversal antics of the film are provoking a trip down memory lane — apparently, for Holland as well. In a recent interview with the Jake's Takes YouTube channel, Holland spoke about what his favorite scenes are in the previous Spider-Man series.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Tom Holland Is Hoping The Next Villain He Faces Is Jared Leto's Morbius

Since first appearing in 2016, Tom Holland's Spider-Man has been pitted against everyone from Captain America to Mysterio and Thanos, but next up are a number of villains from alternate realities. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the wall-crawler will find himself taking on the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard, but who could be next for Spidey?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Adam Driver Reveals the Kylo Ren Props He Kept

While it's unknown if Adam Driver will ever return to the galaxy far, far away to play either Ben Solo or Kylo Ren, the actor recently revealed that the franchise is never far from him, as he has kept multiple helmets and a lightsaber from his time working on the Star Wars trilogy. Keeping props from his Star Wars films isn't entirely a surprise, however, as he went on to note that he manages to find a way to collect keepsakes from every production he's involved with, in addition to taking snapshots on set to remind him of those experiences.
MOVIES
Vulture

Great Scott! Tom Holland Double Bites on Hot Ones

“I’m gonna go for a second hit,” says Tom Holland after being brought to tears from the spiciness of a chicken wing. Holland joined Hot Ones Cinematic Universe to shock host Sean Evans with his double bites of the spiciest hot sauces. Instead of pressuring Holland into giving No Way Home spoilers, Evans asks the Spider-Man star about how coming-of-age 1980s films influenced the Jon Watts MCU films. He revealed that his biggest goal in playing Spider-Man was “to be this generation’s Marty McFly,” sharing that his relationship with Robert Downey Jr. was a source of pride for him. To him, “there’s a lot of similarities between Marty and Doc” and Peter Parker and Tony Stark, even calling the Back to the Future deep fake “a huge honor.” Between asking for a doctor to taking a lap to walk off the heat, Holland was dedicated to the spicy cause, finishing off the challenge with the last dab of the spiciest sauce. No one can call him a chicken (wing!).
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Uncharted Star Tom Holland Reveals His Secret to Not Looking Like a Child Next to Mark Wahlberg

Tom Holland may have seemed a little small to take on the role of dashing video game adventurer Nathan Drake, the hero of the Uncharted franchise. Still, he's a well-liked actor, he's certainly fit, and he has transformed himself physically for roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Cherry, among others. For Holland, though, he felt he needed to get bigger. Not to match the video game source material -- after all, it's usually impossible to be as physically perfect as comic book and video game characters are presented. Rather, he wanted to make sure he didn't look comically undersized when sharing the screen with costar Mark Wahlberg.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy