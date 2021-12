Give me a time travel machine, and I'll punch in the number 1-9-9-7. September 1997, to be exact: The weekend before the first day of school, which places me at the mall in a very midwestern town in Minnesota. My family and I are picking out my shoes for the year, but since I'm seven years old, my feet grow an inch approximately every two months, so this won't be the last time. But it's the most special since my mom is buying me a pair of sparkly black platform Sketchers, and they remind me of the galaxy and they make me feel cool and special.

