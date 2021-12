MASKLESS Austinites LITTER to Celebrate Holidays! It’s that time of year again when Austinites litter the sides of highways with dumpy decorations to celebrate baby Jesus, or Kwanzaa, or Chanukah, or Festivus for the Restivus. This year is even worse. People are out there on the side of the road with their families MASKLESS. DON’T YOU PEOPLE KNOW IT’S YOUR FAULT THAT WE’LL BE STUCK IN THIS PANDEMIC FOREVER!?! Have you been staying at home trying to be safe? Get out and litter the sides of roads and poison the small furry creatures that are just trying to live their best life. I guess it makes you feel better.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO