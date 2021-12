BMW has been responsible for some of the most beautiful car designs of the past century, and while we appreciate the strikingly good looks of contemporary cars such as the BMW M2, some feel that the German automaker has lost the plot in recent years. Cars like the BMW 4 Series with its gaping grille have split opinions but have also spawned a series of copycats. Two weeks ago, the BMW Concept XM made headlines with its bold styling, and a week later, a leaked image of the BMW 7 Series' new grille got people talking about the future of BMW design, and how different models will differentiate themselves from each other.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO