The entirety of the run of The King’s Affection felt unexpected. The promos looked so good, lyrical and gorgeous, but I didn’t love the drama at the outset and the general viewing public didn’t love it either that much so the first four episode ratings were low. But then it started picking up slowly and then steadily until it hit 10%. But it it treaded water there for the subsequent episodes though the ratings didn’t decrease. This Tuesday was the final episode 20 and it ended with the highest ratings for the drama at 12.1%. Good job to the cast and crew and it really did earn all the improvements, accolades, and fan love. You can tell everyone working hard especially female lead Park Eun Bin, even in the early episodes she was hard carrying the drama. Ro Woon I don’t know if he got better as the two episodes I watched after he arrived as the adult male lead was not impressive in the least lol. But I have such a soft spot for him and I’m glad he flexed in doing a sageuk after dipping his toe in the genre for bits of Extraordinary You. This drama also got a huge boost from airing on Netflix, it even made it to the worldwide top 10 watch rank and definitely topped the viewer lists in many Asian countries. Congrats to the cast and crew and thanks for creating a solid youth sageuk that got better instead of getting worse during the run.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO