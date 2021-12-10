ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The King’s Affection

Cover picture for the articleThe King’s Affection: Episodes 17-18 Open Thread. We’re in our penultimate week, and things sure are escalating. Our couple goes from blissfully in love to facing one of their biggest blows yet. And as if that wasn’t enough, our king’s closely-held secret is rapidly starting to unravel. It’s about to get...

KBS Mon-Tues Youth Sageuk The King’s Affection Wraps Up 20-episode Run with Drama High Ratings of 12.1%

The entirety of the run of The King’s Affection felt unexpected. The promos looked so good, lyrical and gorgeous, but I didn’t love the drama at the outset and the general viewing public didn’t love it either that much so the first four episode ratings were low. But then it started picking up slowly and then steadily until it hit 10%. But it it treaded water there for the subsequent episodes though the ratings didn’t decrease. This Tuesday was the final episode 20 and it ended with the highest ratings for the drama at 12.1%. Good job to the cast and crew and it really did earn all the improvements, accolades, and fan love. You can tell everyone working hard especially female lead Park Eun Bin, even in the early episodes she was hard carrying the drama. Ro Woon I don’t know if he got better as the two episodes I watched after he arrived as the adult male lead was not impressive in the least lol. But I have such a soft spot for him and I’m glad he flexed in doing a sageuk after dipping his toe in the genre for bits of Extraordinary You. This drama also got a huge boost from airing on Netflix, it even made it to the worldwide top 10 watch rank and definitely topped the viewer lists in many Asian countries. Congrats to the cast and crew and thanks for creating a solid youth sageuk that got better instead of getting worse during the run.
Kim Bum drags Rain around in new promos for body-rental drama Ghost Doctor

As the premiere date approaches, tvN’s Ghost Doctor has released more promos including a new poster and video teaser. In this fantasy medical drama, Rain (Welcome 2 Life) plays a talented surgeon who relies on his own skills and intellect to succeed in his career. Naturally, he clashes with the incompetent resident doctor, Kim Bum (Law School), who coasts through life using his money and connections. Taking a fun twist on bromances and body swaps, the two somehow find themselves sharing a body and have to learn how to understand each other.
How Adele’s Insistence on Perfection Affected ‘25’

Hello from the other side ... it’s time to talk about Adele’s third album, 25. Nora and Nathan discuss the massive hit that was “Hello” (1:00), one of their favorite songs on this album, “When We Were Young,” (22:29), how Adele’s insistence on perfection affected the creation of this album (46:29), and her infamous appearance on Carpool Karaoke during this time period (58:42).
The King's Daughter - Official Trailer

The King's Daughter focuses on King Louis XIV and his quest for immortality. The King (Brosnan) manages to capture a mermaid's life force, but things become complicated when his illegitimate daughter (Scodelario) bonds with the mermaid. The King's Daughter releases in theaters on January 21, 2022.
Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Kim Kardashian livid as daughter North West gives live tour of family home on TikTok

Kim Kardashian was left furious after daughter North West walked in on her laying in bed while the youngster was giving a live TikTok tour of the family home. It was kind of her own fault after reality TV star and avid social media user Kim, 41, launched a joint TikTok account two weeks ago with the eldest of her four children whom she shares with rapper ex Kanye West, 44.
Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
Lisa Rinna and Look-Alike Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Twin in Black Leather Outfits for Collab Reveal

Mini-me alert! Lisa Rinna and look-alike daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin were totally twinning for a very big announcement. Sharing photos of the mom-daughter pair wearing black leather outfits with matching long tresses, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who wore a wig in the snaps, revealed in the caption, “The new Amelia Lip by @ameliagray just launched on Rinnabeauty.com.”
Heather Dubrow Reveals Tamra Judge Almost Returned To ‘RHOC’ Too – Listen

‘RHOC’ alum Tamra Judge almost returned to the show this season according to Heather Dubrow, who dropped the bombshell during our podcast. Could Tamra Judge, 54, return to The Real Housewives of Orange County? According to Heather Dubrow, 52, who’s returned to the series for Season 16, her former co-star almost came back for this season as well. While speaking with the New York native on our podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease, Heather revealed that her friendship with the RHOC alum could help in bringing her back.
Grimes seemingly shades Elon Musk over Time Person of the Year 2021 cover

Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding...
