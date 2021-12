When playing otome games on the Switch, its characters can make or break it. If the people you’re interacting with aren’t fun, then it doesn’t matter how good the art or story might be. Likewise, if the people you’re getting to know and romance are handled well, you can overlook things like backgrounds that don’t wow you. Fortunately for fans of the genre who might look to review potential new games for their libraries, Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani is a game with exceptional characters. It’s handled well, with great interactions and lore. The result is a visual novel that’s is a blast to play.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO