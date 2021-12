This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 HOURS AGO