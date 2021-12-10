ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Suspected Anniston Murderer Arrested in California

By Jim Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 6 days ago
December 9, 2021
Since the December 4th violent shooting death of Christum D. Trammell, 33, of Anniston, the Anniston Police and U.S. Marshals Service have been conducting a manhunt for the shooting suspect Keaton F Lawson. In the past five days Lawson has remained on the run after gunning down the victim and leaving him in the roadway in the area of 900 block of Woodland Court in Anniston.

Late today it was announced by the Anniston Police Department that the U.S. Marshals Office has taken Lawson into custody after their investigation resulted in information that he was in California. Lawson will be booked into the county jail to await extradition back to Calhoun County where he will be formally charged with the murder of Christum Trammell.

