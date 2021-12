Rumblings of a live-action Halo adaptation have been around for ages. Now, Paramount is finally making it happen, with a trailer premiering at The Game Awards even!. The series, simply called Halo, got a teaser a few weeks ago that didn’t reveal all that much. However, to make up for it, a full-length trailer for Halo will be at The Game Awards. That’s right, Master Chief himself will be on the red carpet right beside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Ok, not really. Chief will undoubtedly be on the floor for Sting, though.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO