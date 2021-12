Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Heavy snow with dangerous travel conditions are still in the forecast for the Rochester area and much of southeastern Minnesota. After a quick snow shower moved through the area this morning, the Rochester area enjoyed a relatively quiet day before the arrival of the actual winter storm late this afternoon. The National Weather Service says snowfall rates of one inch per hour could become common across the region and some areas could even see rates approaching two inches per hour this evening as the snow piles up.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO