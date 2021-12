There's a poetry to baking a whole fish in a crust of salt. Stretching back billions of years, water flowing across the earth's rocks dissolved minerals like sodium and chloride to form salty seas that eventually grew full of life. When that sea water dries, the sodium and chloride ions bond and crystallize into the ionic compound that we call salt. Then, when we bake a whole fish in a crust of salt, we're entombing it in the hardened form of the minerals that had surrounded it its whole life.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO