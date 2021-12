MCALESTER, Oklahoma - The State of Oklahoma has executed Bigler Stouffer for the 1985 killing of Putnam City schoolteacher Linda Reaves.

Stouffer died at 10:16 a.m. and media witnesses say there were no signs of convulsions. News on 6's Sawyer Buccy, was chosen to witness Thursday's execution and spoke with Stouffer's pastor, who was with him when he was executed.